Gleefully campy ‘Titanique’ sails into Chicago

Adam Fane plays Jack and Maya Rowe plays Rose in Porchlight Music Theatre and Broadway in Chicago’s local premiere of “Titanique,” a sly, jukebox send-up of the 1997 blockbuster “Titanic” set to Celine Dion's greatest hits. Courtesy of Michael Brosilow

“Titanique” — 3 stars

If the title of “Titanique” doesn't clue in audiences as to the origins of the snarky jukebox spoof that opened this week at Chicago’s Broadway Playhouse, the giant, heart-shaped, blue sapphire pendant suspended above the stage surely will.

James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster “Titanic” inspired this giddy, gloriously campy parody, whose score consists of songs Celine Dion made famous or famously covered. It's also an affectionate send-up of the 1990s power ballad queen whose hit recording of “My Heart Will Go On” sold more than 18 million copies worldwide.

Written by Maria Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue (who also directs the Porchlight Music Theatre/Broadway in Chicago production), the adults-only parody features not-so-subtle innuendos referencing all sexual orientations and genders. In addition to verbatim dialogue from the film and comical recreations of key film moments, it's also filled with pop culture references, including “RuPaul's Drag Race”; the sitcom “Full House”; “Peter Pan”; Jared Jewelry; Woody Allen's “Vicky Cristina Barcelona”; “Wicked,” “Newsies” and “The Little Mermaid,” among others.

Barrington native Clare Kennedy McLaughlin, center, plays Celine Dion in “Titanique,” a jukebox parody based on the 1997 blockbuster “Titanic,” running through July 13 at the Broadway Playhouse in Chicago. Courtesy of Michael Brosilow

The show — whose all-local cast is led by Barrington native Clare Kennedy McLaughlin as the diva Dion — opens with a museum guide (Eric A. Lewis substituting for Lorenzo Shawn Parnell on opening night) shepherding tourists through a Titanic exhibition. He's interrupted by McLaughlin's Dion. Claiming to have been aboard the ship, Dion shares her perspective on Cameron's film about the ill-fated romance between upper-crust, unhappily engaged Rose (the exceptional Maya Rowe) and impoverished artist Jack (Adam Fane).

Rob Lindley, right, delivers a tour-de-force comedic performance as Rose's social-climbing mother, Ruth, in the musical parody “Titanique,” in its Chicago premiere courtesy of Porchlight Music Theatre and Broadway in Chicago. Dr. Michael McBride, left, conducts. Courtesy of Michael Brosilow

Rob Lindley delivers a comedic tour-de-force as Rose's social-climbing, sexually frustrated mother, Ruth. Adrian Aguilar is Rose's snooty fiance Cal. Abby C. Smith plays unsinkable Molly Brown. Jackson Evans is Victor Garber, the actor who in the film played Titanic's architect but here plays the ship's captain. He’s assisted by a crewman played by Lewis, who also plays The Iceberg, which the writers have imagined as Tina Turner.

The action unfolds on designer Jeffrey D. Kmiec's streamlined version of Titanic's grand staircase, which is illuminated by candy-colored neon courtesy of lighting designer Greg Hofmann.

Blue peppers “Titanique” with shtick and sight gags, which celebrate silliness and stellar vocals with equal fervor.

The cast, which includes backup singers Jordan Douglas Ellis, Caroline Lyell and Elaine Watson, consists of powerhouse singers accompanied by conductor Dr. Michael McBride's tight onstage quartet.

Celine Dion (Clare Kennedy McLaughlin), center, gets in between Rose (Maya Rowe), left, and Jack (Adam Fane) in the Chicago premiere of “Titanique” at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place. Courtesy of Michael Brosilow

The women are impressive. Rowe's voice in particular is warm and luscious. Smith rattles the rafters on “All By Myself,” concluding the ballad with a “Defying Gravity” embellishment. And McLaughlin is a first-rate belter, whose voice sparkles like her pink-sequined gown (the costumes are by Jos N. Banks).

Talk about a power trio, their performance of “Tell Him” stopped the show. So did Lewis, who delivered a blistering version of “River Deep/Mountain High.” Bravo all.

That said, “Titanique” isn't for everyone. But if you appreciate great singers and power ballad, and you like your satire with a side of naughty, this is the show for you.

••••

Location: Porchlight Music Theatre and Broadway in Chicago coproduction at the Broadway Playhouse Theater at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut St., Chicago, broadwayinchicago.com

Showtimes: 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday through July 13; with 1 p.m. matinees on select Wednesdays and 6:30 p.m. performances on select Sundays through July 13

Running time: About 105 minutes, no intermission

Tickets: $45-$155

Parking: Discounted parking with QR code validation in the Water Tower Place Parking Garage adjacent to the theater at 163 E. Chestnut St., Chicago

Rating: For adults, strong sexual content, adult language