Pedestrian struck and killed in Gurnee crash identified

Posted April 04, 2025 10:55 am
Daily Herald report

A female pedestrian struck and killed by a pickup truck Wednesday night near Delany Road and Sunset Avenue in Gurnee has been identified as Amber Knowles, 33, recently of Mundelein.

Police said Knowles was found unresponsive about 8 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford E450 remained on the scene after the crash and is cooperating with authorities, police said.

Preliminary autopsy results showed Knowles died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Police said Knowles was staying at an apartment in the area and was struck while crossing from the west side to east side of Delany Road. No citations have been issued.

Gurnee police and the Major Crash Assistance Team are investigating.

Communities Counties Gurnee Lake County Mundelein News
