Prosecutors: Naperville teacher accused of sexually abusing student sent numerous texts to victim

William Schaub

A Neuqua Valley High School English teacher accused of grooming and sexually abusing a student sent numerous texts to the 16-year-old girl and touched her inappropriately, prosecutors said Friday.

William Schaub, 56, of the 0-100 block of North Stone Avenue in LaGrange, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of grooming.

He was released from the Will County jail following a detention hearing Friday. His next court date is April 24.

As part of his release, Will County Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak ordered Schaub not to have any contact with minors.

Indian Prairie School District 204 officials launched an investigation and contacted police immediately after receiving a tip of an inappropriate relationship between Schaub and a student March 7 through the district’s anonymous tip line, according to a statement on the district’s website. Schaub was placed on paid administrative leave, officials said.

Schaub, a former actor, began a texting relationship with the student sometime in November, authorities said.

Will County Assistant State's Attorney Jeff Brown read a series of text messages during Friday’s pretrial detention hearing. Schaub began a texting relationship with the student sometime in November, Brown said.

“I’m having an incredibly hard time concentrating on these stupid essays,” one of the early text messages read. “I’d rather be concentrating on kissing you some more, that was seriously wonderful.”

The messages, which the student's parents provided to Naperville police on a flash drive, are part of the grooming charge against Schaub. In texts, he often referred to her as “princess,” “queen” or “babe,” Brown said.

According to Brown, the student said Schaub kissed her at school and touched her inappropriately.

In another text, Schaub suggested the two could go to a hotel after a school event, noting that the hotel’s proximity to the school would not appear strange on any GPS tracking apps, Brown said.

Defense attorney Robert Edelstein said Schaub had 17 years of teaching experience and had never faced disciplinary action or criminal charges. He described Schaub as a beloved teacher who was voted a Top 3 teacher three times. He added Schaub often receives requests from students for letters of recommendation.

“He has a history of being a good teacher,” Edelstein said.

He noted Schaub and his wife started a spiritual community that has met online since the pandemic.

“These are very serious allegations,” Edelstein said after court. “Mr. Schaub proclaims his innocence. He will fight these charges in court.”