Driver charged with DUI after crashing into school bus in Mundelein

Mundelein police have charged a motorist with drunken driving after a crash involving a school bus early Friday morning.

The school bus did not have any children aboard at the time of the crash, police said.

The crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. on private property, near the intersection of Butterfield and Allanson roads, police said.

Mundelein police refused to provide any details about the motorist charged with drunken driving except to say they were driving a Nissan sedan when it collided with a school bus. Police officials said the investigation was ongoing.

Neither driver was injured.

During the course of the investigation, police determined the Nissan driver was intoxicated and took them into custody.