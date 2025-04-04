Charges filed after third vehicle found to play a role in two-vehicle crash in Elk Grove

After police discovered a third vehicle played a role in a two-vehicle crash in Elk Grove Village last month, all three drivers have been either charged or cited.

The crash between a 2024 Hyundai Sonata and a 2022 Volvo tractor-trailer occurred at 2:32 p.m. March 10 at the intersection of Greenleaf Avenue and Nicholas Boulevard, police said.

After a thorough investigation that involved statements from the parties and camera footage, the presence of a 2024 Kia Forte was discovered that seemed to have been racing the Hyundai prior to the crash, according to police.

Cesar Perez, 23, of River Grove, the driver of the 2024 Hyundai Sonata, was charged with street racing, reckless driving, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. He had been treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village.

Eric Aviles, 19, of Northlake, the driver of the 2024 Kia Forte, was charged with street racing.

Alonzo Cushmeer, 61, of Chicago, the driver of the 2022 Volvo tractor-trailer, was issued a citation for disregarding a stop sign.

Preliminary information showed the Hyundai was traveling southbound on Nicholas Boulevard when it struck the Volvo tractor-trailer traveling eastbound on Greenleaf Boulevard. It was only later the role of the Kia Forte was determined.

The misdemeanor charges filed in the case will be heard May 12 at the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows.