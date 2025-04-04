Making a run: Suzuki sprint to second base lifts Cubs to victory in home opener

Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga (18) applauds first baseman Justin Turner (3) as he gets San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth out at first during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, April 4, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) AP

Craig Counsell learned all about the perils of Wrigley Field wind in his first season on the job.

That's why he was celebrating a baserunning victory after the Cubs beat San Diego 3-1 in Friday's home opener. It was the Padres' first loss following a 7-0 start.

After scoring 35 runs in three games at Sacramento this week, the Cubs offense managed just 3 singles against the Padres but added 7 walks, a hit batter and scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning when Seiya Suzuki beat an attempted force play at second base with two outs and the bases loaded.

“The big play again today was a baserunning play, there's no question about it,” Counsell said. “We've scored 6 runs for sure after beating a force out at second base. That's a real credit to the guys and it's a real credit to detail.”

The manager was referencing a similar play by Pete Crow-Armstong last week in Arizona that helped create a big inning.

“It's a play that kind of makes you accountable for each other and you do it for each other, and that's what's so fun about it,” Counsell said. “It makes you feel connected to the guys because it's a play you do for your team, right?”

Of course, it also helped to have Shota Imanaga on the mound. He allowed just 4 hits and no walks over 7⅓ innings. The Cubs have gone 14-3 in games Imanaga starts at Wrigley.

This was definitely not a hitters' day, with the temperature 44 degrees at first pitch and the wind blowing in. But the Cubs have gotten used to it, since the wind worked against them more often than usual last season.

Oddly enough, the lone San Diego run was a solo homer to left by notoriously light-hitting former White Sox catcher Martin Maldonado.

“I know this ballpark very well this time of year,” Imanaga said through a translator. “I'm kind of keeping that in the back of my head.”

The Cubs (6-4) got plenty of help along the way. Ian Happ singled to lead off the first inning, and two outs later, San Diego starter Randy Vasquez walked three in a row to force in a run.

The next Cubs hit didn't happen until the fifth, when Happ singled with two outs. Vasquez then walked Kyle Tucker and Suzuki to load the bases, and two groundballs to the left side scored the winning runs. After Suzuki beat the force play at second, third baseman Manny Machado muffed a grounder by Dansby Swanson to send in an unearned run.

The Suzuki play was ruled an infield single for pinch-hitter Justin Turner, but it could have easily been scored a fielder's choice. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts likely could have ended the inning had he thrown to first base after making a diving stop.

The Cubs also had several strong defensive plays, highlighted by a running catch just in front of the left-center field wall by Crow-Armstrong in the second inning. Imanaga said off the bat, he was thinking double or triple.

“Shota's arguably the most gracious, respectful person I've ever come across,” Crow-Armstrong said. “He always makes sure to thank us, but don't know if that's completely necessary.

“I think the hardest part of that play is always going to be the basket. The trajectory kind of tells you how that ball's going to play, so I pulled up at the end and still had enough room to make the catch.”

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell, right, high-fives Kyle Tucker (30) after he scored a run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) AP