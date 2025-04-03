advertisement
|  Breaking News  |   Dow drops nearly 1,680 in biggest wipeout since 2020 as fears of fallout from tariffs shake markets
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

33-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by a pickup in Gurnee

Posted April 03, 2025 11:53 am
Daily Herald report

A female pedestrian died Wednesday evening after being struck by a pickup truck near Delany Road and Sunset Avenue in Gurnee.

Police said the 33-year-old woman was found unresponsive about 8 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford E450 truck pulled into a nearby businesses after the crash, remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said.

The Major Crash Assistance Team is investigating. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Counties Gurnee Lake County News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company