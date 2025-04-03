33-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by a pickup in Gurnee

A female pedestrian died Wednesday evening after being struck by a pickup truck near Delany Road and Sunset Avenue in Gurnee.

Police said the 33-year-old woman was found unresponsive about 8 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford E450 truck pulled into a nearby businesses after the crash, remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said.

The Major Crash Assistance Team is investigating. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.