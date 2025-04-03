33-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by a pickup in Gurnee
A female pedestrian died Wednesday evening after being struck by a pickup truck near Delany Road and Sunset Avenue in Gurnee.
Police said the 33-year-old woman was found unresponsive about 8 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford E450 truck pulled into a nearby businesses after the crash, remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said.
The Major Crash Assistance Team is investigating. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.