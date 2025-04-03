advertisement
Dow drops nearly 1,680 in biggest wipeout since 2020 as fears of fallout from tariffs shake markets
Crime

Naperville high school teacher charged with sexually abusing student

Posted April 03, 2025 3:59 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

A Neuqua Valley High School teacher has been arrested on accusations he groomed and sexually abused a student.

William Schaub, 56, of the 0-100 block of North Stone Avenue in La Grange, is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of grooming.

The Indian Prairie Unit School District 204 told Naperville police on March 7 that they had received an anonymous report of an inappropriate relationship between Schaub and a female student.

Police arrested Schaub on April 3, according to a press release.

Police said they found “inappropriate” electronic messages between Schaub and the student sent between November 2024 and March, and evidence of inappropriate physical contact in December 2024.

The district released a statement Thursday saying Schaub had worked for the district since 2013, after passing a criminal-background check.

Schaub is on administrative leave.

The case is being prosecuted in Will County circuit court.

Communities Crime Indian Prairie Unit District 204 Naperville News School Districts
