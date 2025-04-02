Bregenzer, Znajda can count themselves among ‘the best of the best’

The Illinois High School Association annually produces an All-State Academic Team, its 26 first-team members split evenly between male and female student-athletes followed by honorable-mention selections.

Every IHSA member school is invited to nominate a senior boy and girl with a grade-point average of at least 3.50 after seven semesters who have participated in two or more sports or activities over their last two years. Nominees are assessed by a panel of athletic directors, activity directors and principals.

First-team 2025 picks included Barrington’s Joe Bregenzer and Prospect’s Veronica Znajda.

Honorable mentions included Lisle’s Sydney Buchelt, Maine South’s Sydney Fraley, Fremd’s Rory Gaan, Lakes’ Josie Larson, York’s Bruno Massel and Vernon Hills’ Olivia Tran.

Running sports traditionally are well-represented on these teams. According to IHSA Associate Executive Director Matt Troha, this year 17 of the 26 are cross country or track and field athletes, most of them competing in both.

Znajda and Bregenzer fill the bill. Both placed third last fall in their Class 3A cross country races, Bregenzer coming off his 3A 3200-meter title in 2024 boys state track.

Znajda has helped Prospect win three straight 3200 relays at the girls state meet and placed sixth in the 1600 for the Knights’ 2024 3A champions.

“I’m so grateful that Prospect and all the teachers and coaches there, and my teammates and parents, have helped me along the way and just supported me,” said Znajda, considering a career as a teacher. “It’s definitely not just me. I’ve had a lot of help and incredible opportunities along the way.”

Prospect's Veronica Znajda, a member of the IHSA’s 2025 Academic All-State Team, competes in the 2024 Class 3A State Cross Country Championships at Detweiller Park in Peoria. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Headed to William & Mary in Virginia, Znajda carries a 4.48 GPA. The Wisconsin-bound Bregenzer has a 4.12 GPA.

Making “significant contributions to their school and community” also is part of the IHSA honor.

In only a brief example, as part of his 40-hour National Honor Society service commitment Bregenzer participated in Barrington Middle School’s Snowflake presentation concerning responsible decision-making; Znajda served as an intern with the Northwest Special Recreation Association.

Znajda’s coach at Prospect, Peter Wintermute, calls her “the best of the best.”

“Veronica is extraordinary, she pursues excellence, and she goes the extra mile to take the toughest academic classes at Prospect High School and goes the extra mile on the track and in cross country,” he said.

Barrington boys track coach Todd Kuklinski found a parallel between Bregenzer’s analytical mind and his athletic performance.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Barrington’s Joe Bregenzer wins the 2024 Class 3A 3,200-meter run at the IHSA boys track and field state finals in Charleston. Bregenzer is among 26 first-team selections of the Illinois High School Association Academic All-State Team.

“The thing that stands out to me about Joe is not only his running talent, but his mental preparation,” Kuklinski said. “He studies (his opponents). He looks at every detail from his race strategy, to how his competitors have run in prior meets and against him in the past.”

Like Znajda, Bregenzer felt grateful for the acknowledgment by the IHSA, which will recognize the All-State Academic Team at a banquet April 13 in Bloomington.

“There’s a lot of really good people, so to be selected among 26 people across the entire state, it does feel very special to receive this award,” Bregenzer said.

“My coaches were definitely very happy with me. They’ve been a big part of helping me get here, the teachers as well for making sure I always was on top of my schoolwork.”

Circle your calendar

It’s never too soon to get Lake Park boys basketball coach Billy Pitcher’s matchups for the Mid-Suburban League-DuKane Challenge. It’ll be held Jan. 10, 2026, at Lake Park’s West Campus in Roselle.

The seven games: Conant against Batavia, Hersey-Glenbard North, Hoffman Estates-St. Charles East, Palatine-Wheaton Warrenville South, Prospect-Wheaton North, Rolling Meadows-St. Charles North and Schaumburg-Lake Park.

A 30-second shot clock will be in play if the coaches agree to it, Pitcher said.

In the first Challenge this past season, the MSL went 5-2 capped by Conant’s two-overtime win over Lake Park. The two Wheatons were the DuKane’s sole winners.

“We are excited to have Rolling Meadows join this year and hope the DuKane can have a stronger showing,” Pitcher said.

