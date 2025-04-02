Arlington Heights back in focus for Bears’ stadium plans

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, December 2024 The Bears on Wednesday acknowledged renewed interest in building a new stadium on the 326-acre former Arlington Park property they own in Arlington Heights.

Chicago Bears brass Wednesday made another public shift in where their new stadium could go: it’s now either Arlington Heights or downtown Chicago.

“The focus now is both downtown and in Arlington Heights,” Bears President/CEO Kevin Warren told reporters at the NFL owners meetings in Florida. “The pace will definitely pick up, and we’re fortunate to have optionality.”

Added Bears Chairman George McCaskey: “Two great locations: downtown and Arlington. Both have their pluses and minuses. Both present fantastic opportunities and we’ll just have to see how it plays out.”

The pronouncement comes nearly a year after the NFL club and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson touted plans for a new $3.2 billion publicly owned domed stadium on the lakefront. But those plans — and the requested subsidies that would help pay for it all — got a chilly reception in Springfield from Gov. JB Pritzker and top legislative leaders.

At the same time, Bears officials never publicly closed the door on Arlington Park — the spacious former racetrack site purchased by the NFL franchise for $197.2 million in February 2023.

The Bears in December inked a memorandum of understanding to resolve a long-running property tax dispute with Palatine Township Elementary District 15, Northwest Suburban High School District 214 and Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211.

The deal, brokered by Arlington Heights village officials, also required the Bears to restart evaluative studies for potential redevelopment of the property. The team’s traffic study is expected at village hall soon, officials said.

For more on this developing story, check back later to dailyherald.com.