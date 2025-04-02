Two accused in connection with 2023 mass shooting in DuPage County that left 1 dead, more than 20 injured

A shoe was left behind in front of Five Star Pantry on Kingery Highway near Willowbrook after a mass shooting during a Juneteenth party in 2023.

Two more men have been accused of opening fire on a crowd during a 2023 mass shooting near Willowbrook that left one person dead and more than 20 others injured.

But neither has been charged with murder.

The DuPage County state’s attorney’s office announced Wednesday that pretrial release was denied for Fredrick Turner, 20, of the 500 block of North Trumbull Avenue in Chicago. Turner is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

In addition, pretrial release was denied over the weekend for Franshun Jordan, 24, of the 200 block of Vermont Street in Villa Park. Jordan is charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Their arrest comes 17 months after Anthony Mothershed, 20, of Aurora, was charged in connection with the June 2023 shooting that killed Reginald Meadows, a 31-year-old father of two, and hurt dozens of others.

Franshun Jordan

Fredrick Turner

Meadows was among hundreds of people who had gathered on June 17, 2023, in a strip mall parking lot near Kingery Highway and Honeysuckle Rose Lane for a Juneteenth celebration that organizers promoted on social media.

Gunfire erupted around 12:24 a.m. on June 18.

Prosecutors said, a group of men, including Jordan and Turner, was near a beauty supply store when Turner became agitated.

Turner then ran into the parking lot, began chasing a man and started firing a gun, authorities said.

When the shooting began, Jordan ran into an alcove. Then he started running through the parking lot and shooting in the direction of people who were fleeing on foot and in cars, authorities said.

Turner was arrested on Tuesday, and Jordan was arrested on Friday.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin praised the sheriff and his deputies, saying they did painstaking work analyzing surveillance video and “countless” pieces of physical evidence.

“They have invested thousands of hours in this case, and they never lost their focus and commitment to determine the complete truth about what happened that night,” Berlin said in a press release.

Reginald Meadows was shot to death at a Juneteenth celebration in 2023 near Willowbrook.

Turner’s next court date is Thursday, and Jordan is due in court Friday.

When he was arrested in October 2023, Mothershed was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Prosecutors said Mothershed was standing outside the beauty supply store when he fired a .45-caliber handgun at others. His next court date is April 8.