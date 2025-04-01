advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Waukegan woman dies days after crash in Gurnee

Posted April 01, 2025 5:19 pm
Jake Griffin
 

A 74-year-old Waukegan woman has died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash Friday in Gurnee.

The Lake County coroner’s office identified the woman as Jane Kennedy. She died Saturday at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and autopsy results were released Monday.

Gurnee police said Kennedy was driving a Subaru Forester east on Grand Avenue and attempted a left turn onto 1st Street when she was struck by a westbound BMW 340i.

Gurnee police said the crash remains under investigation.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Gurnee News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company