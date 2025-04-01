Waukegan woman dies days after crash in Gurnee

A 74-year-old Waukegan woman has died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash Friday in Gurnee.

The Lake County coroner’s office identified the woman as Jane Kennedy. She died Saturday at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and autopsy results were released Monday.

Gurnee police said Kennedy was driving a Subaru Forester east on Grand Avenue and attempted a left turn onto 1st Street when she was struck by a westbound BMW 340i.

Gurnee police said the crash remains under investigation.