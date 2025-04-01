advertisement
News

Severe weather expected to develop overnight, continue throughout Wednesday

Posted April 01, 2025 9:07 am
Jake Griffin
 

Several rounds of severe weather are expected to develop late Tuesday and continue through Wednesday evening, with the potential for strong winds and hail.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop late Tuesday night with the potential for hail stones up to 1 inch in diameter, gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy downpours at times.

Additional severe weather is likely to continue through most of the night and continue throughout Wednesday for most of the suburbs, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service bureau in Romeoville.

Meteorologists noted there is some uncertainty about the strength of Wednesdays storms north of Interstate 55.

Wednesdays storms are expected to be strongest from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. and could bring hail, damaging winds and the potential for tornadoes.

More wet weather and cooler temperatures are expected throughout the rest of the week, according to forecasts.

News Severe Weather Weather
