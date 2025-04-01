New dining concept arriving this summer at Bell Works in Hoffman Estates

Bell Market will be renovating and rebranding the dining venue formerly known as World's Fair at Bell Works Chicagoland through this summer, and operating a pop-up next door in the meantime. Photo courtesy of Bell Works Chicagoland

A rebranding and renovation of the dining venue formerly known as World’s Fair at Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates will be completed with its reopening as Bell Market this summer.

In the meantime, the new vendor will be operating as a pop-up next to the space it will ultimately occupy.

“Building on the recent leasing momentum at Bell Works Chicagoland, we’re excited to introduce an entirely new culinary destination to our growing metroburb,” Ralph Zucker, founder and CEO of New Jersey-based Inspired by Somerset Development, said in a statement. His firm has been redeveloping the former AT&T headquarters.

“Not only will Bell Market add depth to our food and beverage offerings but it will also create another vibrant space for tenants and the community to come together, connect and experience everything our ecosystem has to offer,” Zucker added.

Bell Market plans to offer a wide variety of options including ramen, poke and rice bowls, salads, gyros, burgers, chicken sandwiches, pastries, coffee, breakfast wraps, a signature bar and café and more.

In addition to its food service, Bell Market is expected to be a hub for weekly entertainment, special events and private gatherings.

“The success of Bell Market at Bell Works New Jersey has been overwhelmingly positive, and expanding to Chicagoland was a natural next step for us,” RBC Hospitality partners Richard Corbo and Chad Spencer said in a statement. “Bringing Bell Market to Bell Works Chicagoland allows us to become part of its already thriving ecosystem, and we look forward to welcoming the community very soon.”

Beginning immediately, the Bell Market pop-up will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Those hours will remain after the permanent space opens, but with extended hours until 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.