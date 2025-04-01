Hoffman Estates house fire causes $250,000 in damage

No injuries were reported in a Monday night house fire in Hoffman Estates that caused an estimated $250,000 in damage.

Firefighters were called to the one-story, single-family house on the 500 block of Glendale Lane just before 8:30 p.m.

Smoke was showing from the front of the house and residents confirmed to firefighters that everyone had made it out safely.

It took about six minutes to bring the fire under control.

Fire officials are still trying to determine what caused the blaze, but believe it started in one of the home’s spare bedrooms.

The house, which fire officials said had working smoke detectors, was deemed uninhabitable.