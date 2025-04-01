Johnson, Bocek, Ottenheimer ahead in Buffalo Grove board race

Top from left, Denice Bocek, Paulette Greenberg, bottom from left, Joanne Johnson and Lester Ottenheimer are Buffalo Grove trustee candidates in the April 2025 election.

Sitting Buffalo Grove trustees appeared headed to victory Tuesday night in their quest to retain their seats.

In unofficial results, Denice Bocek, Joanne Johnson and Lester Ottenheimer III led challenger Paulette Greenberg in the race for three 4-year seats.

Johnson led the field with 1,612 votes in unofficial tallies, with Bocek running second with 1,525 and Ottenheimer a close third with 1,524. Greenberg trailed with 1,141.

All precincts in Cook County were counted, but Lake County votes had not been fully tallied.

Ottenheimer said he thought the majority of voters cast their ballots based on the progress of the village.

“I think they're happy with how things are and have confidence in us that we will continue to lead the village in a good place,” he said.

Johnson agreed, saying, “It was almost like a referendum on all of the plans that we've made for the future of Buffalo Grove."

For Bocek, who completed the term of former Trustee Gregory Pike, it means serving a full four years.

“I'm honored that the community has spoken and they want me to continue working,” she said.

Greenberg said she appreciated the people who had confidence in her and voted for her.

“I’ll see them at the farmers market this summer,” she said, referring to the Buffalo Grove Farmers Market, which she manages.

During the campaign, the current trustees touted the village’s economic development and fiscal strength. They pointed to the redevelopment of the Town Center into The Clove, Buffalo Grove’s investment in infrastructure and the village’s AAA bond rating and avoidance of property tax increases.

Bocek emphasized her experience in real estate development and construction and her previous service on what was then called the plan commission. She also noted her contribution to the village’s code update to increase minimum care standards for animals.

Johnson campaigned on her leadership during her nearly nine years on the village board. Prior to her tenure, she served on the planning and zoning commission. She also lobbied Vernon Township officials to put the successful referendum for the Vernon Township Community Mental Health Board on the ballot. In addition, she is vice president of GiveNKind, a Buffalo Grove-based nonprofit.

Ottenheimer has served nearly 14 years as trustee. Before that he was on the village’s plan commission. As the longest serving trustee, he promoted his knowledge of how the village works, both in its strengths and weaknesses. He said he wanted to finish what he started, keep economic development growing and increase the village’s tax base.

Greenberg ran on her long history of volunteerism. It includes 28 years on the village’s Buffalo Grove Days Committee, 22 years as cochairperson. She has also managed the Buffalo Grove Farmers Market for the past 16 years. Greenberg said she would like to give more representation to the Cook County side of Buffalo Grove.