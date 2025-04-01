Bertucci, Santa Maria, Zyck and Manganaro top crowded Arlington Heights trustee race

Top from left, Martin Bauer, Jim Bertucci, Colin Gilbert, Michele Hunter, and bottom from left, Argie Karafotias, Bill Manganaro, Carina Santa Maria and Greg Zyck are Arlington Heights village board candidates in the April 1 election.

Jim Bertucci, Carina Santa Maria, Greg Zyck and Bill Manganaro were the top vote-getters Tuesday night in the crowded race for Arlington Heights village board, according to unofficial results.

Eight candidates ran for four available trustee seats on the elected panel.

Bertucci, the lone incumbent, led the pack with 7,301 votes, followed by Santa Maria with 6,926, Zyck with 6,229 and Manganaro with 5,619, early results show.

Next was Colin Gilbert with 4,841, Michele Hunter with 4,454, Argie Karafotias with 4,288 and Martin Bauer with 4,003.

Bertucci, first elected to the board in 2021, is a financial adviser who has been involved in several community organizations over the years, including as past president or vice president of the Arlington Heights Memorial Library, Chamber of Commerce, Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, Rotary Club, Historical Society and Crime Stoppers boards.

Santa Maria is a licensed clinical social worker and CEO of Shelter Inc., an Arlington Heights-based nonprofit child welfare agency.

Zyck, chief operations officer for a tax service company, has spent a dozen years on the library board, including time as president and treasurer, and spent six years on the village’s housing commission.

Manganaro is a health care marketing executive, mentor to science-based startups, and one-time firefighter and EMT.

Gilbert, an attorney and one-time owner of Tuscan Market & Wine Shop, is a past president of the chamber board, former member of the Northwest Suburban Bar Association board, former village special events commission member, and is now on the Arlington Heights Youth Athletic Association board.

Karafotias, owner of Golden Brunch diner on the south side of town, is also a former chamber board member and one of the founding members of Touchdown Arlington, the pro-Bears-to-Arlington Heights business coalition that formed in 2023.

Hunter is an attorney, children’s book author and licensed foster care parent who ran as a Republican for state representative in 2024 and 2022.

Bauer is an actuary and insurance executive for a nonprofit, and local Boy Scout leader.