Things to do April 4-10: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, WWE SmackDown, Great Midwest Train Show and more

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will bring their “Restless Leg Tour” to the Rosemont Theatre Sunday, April 6. AP

Starts Before Friday

“La Boheme”: 2 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, April 3 and 6; 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 9; and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 12, at the Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. Puccini’s tale of young lovers in 19th-century Paris. Tickets start at $42. lyricopera.org.

Nick Swardson: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 3, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 4-5, at the Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Stand-up comedy. $35-$50. improv.com/chicago.

Breakthrough! The Evanston Dance Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 3-4; 10 a.m. Saturday, April 5; and 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, April 6, at the Josephine Louis Theater, Northwestern University, 20 Arts Circle Drive, Evanston. Evanston Dance Ensemble Artistic Director Enid Smith is joined by guest choreographers Ryan Galloway, Béa Rashid, Sophia Santore, Sophia Vangelatos, Laura Wade and Eduardo Zambrana in this celebration of the scientists, seekers and explorers of the world. $28 for adults, $18 for seniors and kids. evanstondanceensemble.org.

Canellakis Conducts Rachmaninov: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, April 3 and 5; and 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 4, at the Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Features “The Oceanides” by Sibelius, “The Wild Dove” by Dvořák, and Rachmaninov’s Symphonic Dances. $45-$275. cso.org.

Friday, April 4

MainStreet Libertyville’s First Fridays: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, April 4, on Main Street in Libertyville. Music, refreshments and more. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Nature Artists’ Guild Spring Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, April 4-6, at The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. A juried exhibit of local art that celebrates the beauty of nature. Opening reception from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. Included with Arboretum admission: $16.95-$17.95. mortonarb.org.

Festival of Arts and Crafts: 2-7 p.m. Friday, April 4; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 5; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 6, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Shop from 280 exhibitors from 10 states selling unique fine handcrafted items including art, pottery, stained and painted glass, indoor and outdoor furniture, specialty foods, jewelry and more. $5 admission, free for kids 11 and younger. stepbysteppromotions.com.

Aurora First Fridays: 5-9 p.m. Friday, April 4, in downtown Aurora. Participating venues are open later, usually from 5-9 p.m. Free. auroradowntown.org.

Chicago native CM Punk will compete in WWE Friday Night SmackDown Friday, April 4, at Rosemont’s Allstate Arena. Courtesy of WWE Inc.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 4, at Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. Professional wrestling featuring CM Punk, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Damian Priest, Bianca Belair, Tiffany Stratton and more. Tickets start at $65. rosemont.com/allstate.

“Annie the Musical”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 4-5, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 6, at Aurora Central Catholic High School Father Etheredge Center for Performing Arts, 1255 N. Edgelawn Drive, Aurora. The classic tale of an 11-year-old eternal optimist in search of her family. $10-$15. auroracentral.com.

The Avalon String Quartet, featuring violist Anthony Devroye, left, cellist Cheng Hou-Lee and violinists Marie Wang and Blaise Magnière, will perform Friday, April 4, at Aurora Christian School. Courtesy of Todd Rosenberg

Avalon String Quartet: 7 p.m. Friday, April 4, at Aurora Christian School, 2255 Sullivan Road, Aurora. The Avalon String Quartet will perform a Free Family Concert. Register at FoxValleyArtsHallofFame.org.

Jay Mohr Standup Comedy: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 4-5, at the Comedy Vault, 18 E. Wilson St., Batavia. Known for “Saturday Night Live,” “Jerry Maguire” and Comedy Central’s “Top 100 Comics.” $30. comedyvaultbatavia.com.

Magic & Mischief Dinner and Show: 7 p.m. Friday, April 4, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Mike DiDomenico performs magic in Rock ‘N Ravioli. Dinner at 7 p.m., magic show at 8:30 p.m. $55. arcadalive.com.

Chanticleer: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 4, at Armerding Center for Music and the Arts Concert Hall, 520 E. Kenilworth Ave., Wheaton. The Grammy Award-winning vocal ensemble performs music from multiple eras and styles as part of the Wheaton College Artist Series. The preconcert talk Grace Notes is at 6:30 p.m. $11.80-$54.28. tickets.wheaton.edu.

Piano Battle: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 4, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Two rival pianists with distinctly different styles, techniques and artistic personalities vie for audience votes. $45-$55. prairiecenter.org.

Second Hand News: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 4, at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. Re-creates the experience of seeing Fleetwood Mac in the band’s heyday. $35-$40. metropolisarts.com.

“The Three Musketeers”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, April 4-13, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Theatre 121 stages Ken Ludwig’s play inspired by Alexandre Dumas’ classic tale. $15-$33. theatre121.org.

GreenRoom’s First Fridays Improv: 8 p.m. Friday, April 4, at the Hemmens Theatre in the Round, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $15-$20. hemmens.org.

Hiromi’s Sonicwonder and Brandee Younger Trio: 8 p.m. Friday, April 4, at the Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Performances by Japanese pianist and composer Hiromi and her quartet, and harpist Brandee Younger and her trio. $49-$299. cso.org.

Saturday, April 5

DuPage Collector’s Expo: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 5, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, Buildings 2 and 3, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Items for sale and trade include insulators, lightning rod items and weather vanes, telephone and telegraph items, bottles, jars and related items. Free appraisals. dupagecountyfair.org/event.

Once Upon a Symphony “Abiyoyo”: 10 and 11:45 a.m. Saturday, April 5, at the Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. The program designed to introduce kids ages 3-5 to classical music presents a South African folktale adapted by singer-songwriter Pete Seeger. $20-$30. cso.org.

PAW Patrol Live! “A Mighty Adventure”: 10:30 a.m. and 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, April 5, and 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 6, at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. The PAW Patrol works together to save the day. $35-$135; kids younger than 1 may attend without a ticket but must sit on a parent’s or guardian’s lap. msg.com/the-chicago-theatre.

“La La Land In Concert”: 2:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, April 5, at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Congress Parkway, Chicago. Revisit the 2016 Academy Award-winning film in a live concert experience with a full orchestra and jazz band. Tickets start at $69.50. auditoriumtheatre.org.

The CLC County Gospel Choir will perform Saturday, April 5, at the Grayslake Campus of the College of Lake County. Courtesy of the College of Lake County

CLC Gospel Choir Concert: 4 p.m. Saturday, April 5, at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. Choir director Matthew Hunter leads the choir. $5-$6. jlcenter.clcillinois.edu.

MainStreet Libertyville Casino Night: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 5, at Independence Grove, 16400 Buckley Road, Libertyville. Unlimited free games of blackjack, roulette, craps and poker; slot machines; music by a DJ; food and cocktails; and more. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Social Dance Night: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 5, at Crystal Lake Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Lesson from 6:30-7 p.m., then open dancing and pop-up lessons. The theme is “Swing Into Spring & The Blues.” Open to singles and couples 15 and older. Water and light refreshments provided. Registration is encouraged. $10 for residents, $13 for nonresidents. crystallakeparks.org.

Brooks & Dunn “Neon Moon Tour 2025”: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 5, at the Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. Country, with special guest David Lee Murphy. $39.75-$229.50. rosemont.com/allstate.

“Always Olivia”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 5, at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. A tribute to pop-culture icon Olivia Newton-John, starring Annie Aiello. $39. metropolisarts.com.

The Heisenberg Uncertainty Players will perform big-band versions of works by Beethoven, Brahms, Mahler and Copland Saturday, April 5, at the Baker Community Center in St. Charles. Courtesy of John Dorhauer

“Classical Jazz”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 5, at the Baker Community Center, 101 S. Second St., St. Charles. Jazzy, big-band versions of symphonic movements from Beethoven, Brahms, Mahler and Copland as arranged and performed by John Dorhauer and the Heisenberg Uncertainty Players. $30. norrisculturalarts.com.

Elgin Symphony’s Sibelius & Tchaikovsky: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 5, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 6, at the Hemmens, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. Elgin Symphony Orchestra, led by Music Director Chad Goodman, presents Sibelius’ Symphony No. 5 and Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto, featuring Sphinx Competition winner violinist Samuel Vargas. “Fiesta!” by Jimmy Lopez is also on the program. $20-$65; $10 students. ElginSymphony.org.

Jazz a cappella: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 5, at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston, and 4 p.m. Sunday, April 6, at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. A blend of vocal standards such as “My Funny Valentine,” with adaptations of instrumental masterpieces by Gillespie, Ellington, Coltrane and more. $38-$48, with a limited number of $10 student tickets and Pay What You Can tickets available at each performance. chicagoacappella.org.

“The Listeners”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 5, and 7 p.m. Tuesday and Friday, April 8 and 11, at the Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. The Lyric Opera of Chicago presents the story of a woman driven nearly mad by an unending, low-frequency hum that she hears, who joins a community organization, “The Listeners,” formed to discover the origin of the noise and destroy it. Tickets vary by day and start at $64. lyricopera.org.

“Remedios Varios para las Aflicciones del Cuerpo y el Espiritu”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 5, at The Athenaeum Center for Thought and Culture, 2936 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. The concert premiere of an opera composed by Carlos R. Carrillo to a libretto by Stephanie Fleischmann, inspired by the imagery of Spanish-Mexican surrealist painter Remedios Varo. $56. chicagooperatheater.org/remedios-varios.

Sunday, April 6

Fox Valley Sensory-Friendly Bunny Event: 9-10:45 a.m. Sunday, April 6, at Fox Valley Mall, 195 Fox Valley Center, Aurora. A special event to give kids with special needs and their families the opportunity to enjoy a visit and private photo session with the Easter Bunny. Reservations required, bit.ly/3SozwIf.

The Great Midwest Train Show returns to the DuPage County Fairgrounds Sunday, April 6. Daily Herald file photo

Great Midwest Train Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 6, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 W. Manchester Road, Wheaton. Over 300 tables of new and used model trains, accessories, parts and more for sale. ‍$8, free for kids 11 and younger with a paid adult. trainshow.com.

Bunny Day at Randall Oaks Zoo: 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, April 6, at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Take a photo with the Easter Bunny, play spring games and go on a scenic hayride through the park. Free with zoo admission: $6; free for ages 1 and younger, military with ID and zoo members. dtpd.org/randall-oaks-zoo.

Hawthorn Sensory-Friendly Bunny Event: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 6, at Hawthorn Mall, 122 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills. A special event to give kids with special needs and their families the chance to visit and take photos with the Easter Bunny. Reservations required at bit.ly/47SM5Sj.

Skate with the Bunny: 10:30 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 6, at the Triphahn Center Ice Arena, 1685 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates. Ice skate with the Easter Bunny. $7 in advance, $10 at the door; skate rentals $3. heparks.org.

“Flourish in the Footlights Goes Back to the … Prom, Like Totally!”: Noon Sunday, April 6, at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. This year’s show takes the audience back to 1986 for a prom that almost got “86-ed!” $12-$15. metropolisarts.com.

Pointes for a Purpose: “Cinderella”: Noon and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 6, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Dance performance inspired by the beloved fairy tale classic. $20-$24. rauecenter.org.

Andy Pratt Trio: 2 p.m. Sunday, April 6, at the Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Jazz guitarist, vocalist and composer Andy Pratt and his trio presents songs from the American Songbook, including tunes from Burt Bacharach, George Gershwin, and Rodgers & Hart. Free. Register online at glenviewpl.org.

Easter & Mother’s Day Craft Show: 2-6 p.m. Sunday, April 6, at the Bartlett Fire Barn, 218 S. Main St., Bartlett. 21 vendors will be selling their wares. Free admission. groundedplantsartsscience.com.

Grey Matter Quartet: 2 p.m. Sunday, April 6, at the Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St., Geneva. A jazz concert to kick off National Jazz Appreciation Month. Free. Registration recommended. gpld.org.

Samuel and Elinor Thaviu String Competition: 2 p.m. Sunday, April 6, at Northwestern University, 633 Clark St., Evanston. Featuring Northwestern string students nominated by the Bienen School string faculty. Free. northwestern.edu.

“Mancini Magic”: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 6, at Forest View Educational Center Theater, 2121 S. Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights. Arlington Jazz Exchange presents an afternoon of jazz celebrating legendary composer Henry Mancini, featuring classic film scores and iconic hits like “Moon River,” “The Pink Panther” and more. Free. arlingtonheightsband.org.

“Stefanie & Friends in An Afternoon of Music”: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 6, at the Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall, 31 S. Ellsworth St., Naperville. Pop, rock and country. $25. northcentralcollege.edu.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s “Restless Leg Tour”: 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday, April 6, at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. Comedy. Tickets start at $97.50. rosemont.com/theatre.

Young Steinway Concert: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 6, at the Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Violinist Sasha Varchenko and pianist Allison Zhang will perform. Free. skokielibrary.info.

George Willborn: 6 p.m. Sunday, April 6, at the Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Comedy. $55. improv.com/chicago.

Monday, April 7

Lucille Ball by Leslie Goddard: 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 7, at the Des Plaines Public Library, 1501 Ellinwood St., Des Plaines. Historian and actress Leslie Goddard brings Lucy to life, paying tribute to both the comic legend and the real woman. Free. Registration required. dppl.org.

CLC Ceramics Sale: 4-5 p.m. Monday, April 7; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 8; and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 9, at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. Original ceramic artwork by the students and faculty of the CLC Ceramics Department. clcillinois.edu.

Ebo Taylor & Pat Thomas: 7 p.m. Monday, April 7, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. Taylor blends traditional Ghanaian music with jazz, funk and Afrobeat. Thomas produces albums in Afro-beat and Afro-Latin sounds and reggae melded to funky African disco. $41-$486. thaliahallchicago.com.

Wheaton College Percussion Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 7, in Edman Memorial Chapel at Wheaton College, 501 College Ave., Wheaton. $5.90-$11.80. wheaton.edu.

Tuesday, April 8

Ben Westfall: 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 8, at the St. Charles Public Library, 1 S. 6th Ave., St. Charles. Guitar. Free. scpld.org.

Engelbert Humperdink: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 8, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. “The Last Waltz Farewell Tour” with special guest Tony Ocean. $59-$109. desplainestheatre.com.

Wednesday, April 9

Steve Trash Science Show: Science of Ecology: 10 a.m. and noon Wednesday, April 9, at the Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. A blend of ecological entertainment and education for grades 1-5 with PBS TV star Steve Trash. $9. northshorecenter.org.

“The Lewis and Clark Expedition”: 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 9, at Baker Community Center, 101 S. Second St., St. Charles. Terry Lynch’s portrayal of legendary explorer Meriwether Lewis. Free. norrisculturalarts.com.

“The Da Vinci Code”: 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Thursdays, 7 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 and 6 p.m. Sundays, April 9 through June 1, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Witness the novel live on stage as Professor Robert Langdon and cryptologist Sophie Neveu race against the clock to unlock the secrets of Da Vinci. Ticket prices vary by day and start at $90. drurylanetheatre.com.

Chicago Latino Film Festival special screening: 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 9, at the Instituto Cervantes Chicago, 31 W. Ohio St., Chicago. The North American Premiere of “The Black Earth”/"La Terra Negra.” A reception will be held before the screening with food and drink and a Q&A with the filmmakers afterward, included in the ticket price. $25-$30. chicagolatinofilmfestival.org.

“Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue”: 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 9, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. A modern spin on the celebrated sitcom featuring an all-male cast. $39-$69. geneseetheatre.com.

“Titanic The Musical”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 and 5 p.m. Sundays, April 9 through June 1, at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. Musical based on the real people aboard the legendary ship and the tragedy that followed. $68-$81. marriotttheatre.com.

Thursday, April 10

Lunch & Line Dancing: Noon to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 10, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Lunch in Rock 'N Ravioli featuring fried chicken, cornbread, apple cobbler and more, followed by a professional line dancing lesson. $45. arcadalive.com.

Lady Bunny’s “Don't Bring the Kids!”: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 10, at the Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Drag Royalty Lady Bunny performs her new show. $35-$50. improv.com.

The Brit Pack: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 10, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Songs by The Beatles, Queen, The Who, Oasis, The Cure, Tears for Fears and more. $34. geneseetheatre.com.

CSO and The Joffrey Ballet: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 10-11, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 13, at the Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Joffrey Ballet dancers perform two new dances in a program that features Haydn, Bologne and Milhaud. $55-$399. cso.org.

“The More Life Tour” starring Randy Travis: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 10, at Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Randy Travis and the Original Randy Travis Band, with guest vocalist James Dupré. $39.50-$79.50. rialtosquare.com.

Vince Carone: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 10, and 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 11-12, at Zanies, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont. Comedy. $30. rosemont.zanies.com.

“Our Town”: 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, April 10-19, at the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. The Pulitzer Prize-winning classic examines life in a small fictional town and follows the relationship of a young couple in love. $14-$16. atthemac.org.

Ongoing

“Art of the Parks: Paintings of the National Parks”: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with select evening and weekend hours through May 2, at the Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. A solo exhibition by artist Fred Moss with over 25 oil paintings inspired by the scenic beauty, historic landscapes and iconic locations within America’s National Parks. prairiecenter.org.

Hershey Super Sweet Adventure: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, through May, at Water Tower Place, 835 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago. A family-friendly, interactive journey with hands-on activities and play centered around Hershey’s treats. Tickets start at $24.99. hersheysupersweetadventure.com.

“Spectrum of Spring”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, through May 11, at the Lincoln Park Conservatory, 2391 N. Stockton Drive, Chicago. Spring flower show. Free, but reservations are required at lincolnparkconservancy.org/conservatory-reservations.

Winter Ravinia Farmers Market: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays, through April 26, at Wayfarer Theaters, 1850 2nd St., Highland Park. Shop for local food, artisan products and sustainable products. Free. raviniafarmersmarket.com.

“The Play That Goes Wrong”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, through April 12, at the Overshadowed Theatrical Productions, 900 Foster Ave., Medinah. It’s the opening night of the Cornley Drama Society’s newest production, “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” and things have quickly gone from bad to utterly disastrous. $21-$32. overshadowed.org.

“These Shining Lives”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, through April 12, at the Village Guild Theatre, Park Boulevard and Butterfield Road, Glen Ellyn. Village Theatre Guild’s production of Melanie Marnich’s drama of the women who worked at the Radium Dial Co. in Ottawa, Illinois, in the 1920s and ’30s. $25. villagetheatreguild.com.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”: 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, and 7 p.m. Thursdays, through April 27, at the Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Six contestants vie for the spelling bee championship of a lifetime in this musical comedy. $40-$55. paramountaurora.com.

“Collective Rage — A Play In Five Betties”: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, through April 19, at the Riverfront Playhouse, 11-13 S. Water Street Mall, Aurora. Jen Silverman’s play about five different women named Betty colliding at the intersection of anger, sex and the “thea-tah.” riverfrontplayhouse.com.

“Moulin Rouge the Musical”: Various times Tuesday through Sunday, through April 20, at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mashup. $40-$120. broadwayinchicago.com.