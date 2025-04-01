Highland Park mass shooting victims can sue gun maker Smith & Wesson, judge rules
Lawsuits against the manufacturer of the gun used in the 2022 Highland Park parade mass shooting have been allowed to proceed to trial.
A judge granted a victory to Highland Park parade shooting victims, allowing their lawsuits to proceed against Smith & Wesson on claims the gun manufacturer marketed the gun used in the massacre to teenagers.
Lake County Judge Jorge L. Ortiz on Tuesday partially denied a motion to dismiss the case by Smith & Wesson and let more than two dozen wrongful-death lawsuits to proceed.
The judge also denied motions to dismiss by Red Dot Arms and Bud’s Gun Shop, the gun dealers where Robert Crimo III bought the M&P 15 rifle he later used to kill seven people and wound dozens more at a July 4, 2022, parade in downtown Highland Park. He pleaded guilty last month to murder and attempted murder.
