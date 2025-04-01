advertisement
Crime

Highland Park mass shooting victims can sue gun maker Smith & Wesson, judge rules

Posted April 01, 2025 5:09 pm
By David Struett

Lawsuits against the manufacturer of the gun used in the 2022 Highland Park parade mass shooting have been allowed to proceed to trial.

A judge granted a victory to Highland Park parade shooting victims, allowing their lawsuits to proceed against Smith & Wesson on claims the gun manufacturer marketed the gun used in the massacre to teenagers.

Lake County Judge Jorge L. Ortiz on Tuesday partially denied a motion to dismiss the case by Smith & Wesson and let more than two dozen wrongful-death lawsuits to proceed.

The judge also denied motions to dismiss by Red Dot Arms and Bud’s Gun Shop, the gun dealers where Robert Crimo III bought the M&P 15 rifle he later used to kill seven people and wound dozens more at a July 4, 2022, parade in downtown Highland Park. He pleaded guilty last month to murder and attempted murder.

For the full story, see chicago.suntimes.com.

