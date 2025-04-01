Highland Park mass shooting victims can sue gun maker Smith & Wesson, judge rules

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com, July 6, 2022 These flowers were placed in downtown Highland Park as part of an impromptu memorial to those killed and injured during the mass shooting at the 2022 Fourth of July parade.

Lawsuits against the manufacturer of the gun used in the 2022 Highland Park parade mass shooting have been allowed to proceed to trial.

A judge granted a victory to Highland Park parade shooting victims, allowing their lawsuits to proceed against Smith & Wesson on claims the gun manufacturer marketed the gun used in the massacre to teenagers.

Lake County Judge Jorge L. Ortiz on Tuesday partially denied a motion to dismiss the case by Smith & Wesson and let more than two dozen wrongful-death lawsuits to proceed.

The judge also denied motions to dismiss by Red Dot Arms and Bud’s Gun Shop, the gun dealers where Robert Crimo III bought the M&P 15 rifle he later used to kill seven people and wound dozens more at a July 4, 2022, parade in downtown Highland Park. He pleaded guilty last month to murder and attempted murder.

For the full story, see chicago.suntimes.com.