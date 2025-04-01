‘We are gutted’: Mundelein’s Tonality Brewing to shutter this month

The dining room at Tonality Brewing Company in Mundelein was full during the business’ grand opening celebration in 2023. Less than two years later, the microbrewery is shutting down. Zach Gelfand/Tonality Brewing Company, 2023

Not even two years after its much-celebrated opening, Mundelein’s Tonality Brewing Co. & Scratch Kitchen will shut down this month.

Tonality, which operates in a renovated fire station at 169 N. Seymour Ave., will serve its last meals April 13 at the latest, owner Zach Gelfand said Monday night on the business’ Facebook page. He tried to assure fans it wasn’t an April Fools’ Day prank.

Gelfand gave no explanation.

“We are gutted,” he wrote. “We laid off 22 people yesterday, but we will do everything in our power to get people hired as soon as possible.”

Village Administrator Eric Guenther said he was “a bit surprised” by the announcement.

“Disappointed for sure,” Guenther said. “I certainly was cheering for them.”

Mundelein sold the two-story, brick building to Gelfand and his company in 2022. Built in the 1940s as a fire station, it later served as a public works maintenance garage before being vacated in 2020.

Mundelein purchased a former car wash just south of the site and quickly sold it to Tonality so it could create a parking lot there, too.

To encourage redevelopment of the former municipal building, the village board voted to give Gelfand and partner Don Phillips $180,000 in grants and tax rebates.

The development deal called for the village to give Tonality $50,000 from the local Business Incentive Grant program; a 50% sales-tax rebate of up to $65,000 over five years, once the business began operating; and up to $65,000 from a village tax increment financing fund over five years, once the business began operating.

The business’ opening repeatedly was delayed. It eventually opened to customers in November 2023 after about $3.4 million in renovations.

Guenther said officials have reached out to the village’s attorney to clarify its options regarding the financial incentives.

Gelfand said the company is exploring selling the business and the building, which it bought from the village.

“Until then, come on by to say goodbye, and please tip the staff generously if you can,” he wrote. “This is going to be a rough time for everyone involved.”

More than 200 people responded to Gelfand’s Facebook post about the pending closure with comments praising the beer, food and staff, as well as good wishes for the Tonality team.