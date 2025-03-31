Third child dies in Carpentersville fire

A makeshift memorial sits near the home Monday morning where fire claimed the lives of three children in Carpentersville. Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com

A third child has died as a result of a fire in a Carpentersville house Sunday.

A 2-year-old boy died at 12:36 a.m. Monday at Loyola University Medical Center, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

The fire was reported at 9:34 a.m. Sunday in a split-level house in the 1700 block of Kingston.

A neighbor said three children were living in the house and that they stayed in the basement.

According to a GoFundMe.com fund-raising page, they were 2-year-old twins and a 1-year-old.

Village President John Skillman confirmed the third death Monday morning and said the village is planning to have a press conference later Monday.

On Sunday, Fire Chief Bill Anaszewicz said firefighters arrived within four minutes of the call, were told children were still inside and started searching.

Fire was coming out the windows on the front of the house, he said.

The fire gutted the home’s interior, he said.

He said they believe the fire started on the lower portion of the home.