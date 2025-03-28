Naperville council candidates prioritize public safety, city infrastructure

Top from left, Meghna Bansal, Mary Gibson, Ian Holzhauer, Nag Jaiswal and bottom from left, Derek McDaniel, Ashfaq Syed, Jennifer Bruzan Taylor and Benny White are the candidates running for four seats on the Naperville City Council.

Naperville’s infrastructure needs, finances and public safety are among the top concerns for the eight candidates seeking election to four city council seats.

Incumbents Jennifer Bruzan Taylor, Ian Holzhauer and Benjamin White are seeking reelection. The other candidates are Nag Jaiswal, Naperville Park District President Mary Gibson, Naperville Public Library Board President Ashfaq Syed and planning and zoning commissioners Derek McDaniel and Meghna Bansal.

Public safety — and the city’s reputation as one of the safest cities to live in America — is a top priority for candidates.

“Our top priorities must include continued investment in public safety to ensure Naperville remains one of the safest cities in the country,” McDaniel, 45, said. “Supporting our first responders and upgrading public safety technology is essential to maintaining our community’s well-being.”

Bansal agreed, noting that while Naperville is safe, it is not crime-free.

“While I’ll bring a new perspective and different life experiences to the council, my vision for Naperville is rooted in our community’s success and legacy,” Bansal, 49, said. “And it all starts with keeping your family and our city safe.”

Gibson, 39, agreed and said that she would keep public safety a priority while working to hold the line on budget growth.

“I’m committed to maintaining low taxes by expanding our tax base in the areas of town that need it most, pursue reasonable development and tax incentives with short payback periods and deliver high quality reliable services to keep Naperville as the best place to live and work in the U.S.,” she said.

The city’s $6.1 million loss of grocery sales tax will be one of the more challenging issues facing the council, candidates said. Jaiswal, 55, and other candidates suggested the city should look to alternate revenue sources and continue its efforts to draw new businesses to help offset the shortfall. Lowering debt payments or putting the city’s special events and community arts grant program on hold for a year were among Jaiswal’s suggestions to help make up for the shortfall until alternate revenue sources can be identified.

"Careful consideration is required so that the decisions doesn't impact the quality of life and quality of city services for residents and businesses," Jaiswal said.

Bruzan Taylor, 42, said the city may need to delay plans to bury power lines in some of the city’s older neighborhoods. Cost estimates put the project exceeding $10 million. Bruzan Taylor notes the city provides reliable electrical service and questions if the project — and disruption to people’s yards — would be worth the cost.

“The law of diminishing return kicks in as to reliability, especially compared to cost, once we start working in neighborhoods,” she said.

Candidates said they will keep a watchful eye on infrastructure improvements and the ongoing debate over the city’s future energy contract. The city's current energy contract expires in 2035 and its supplier, Illinois Municipal Energy Agency, is seeking a 20-year extension. Candidates said locking in now could impact rates and prevent the city from seeking alternate sources of energy.

"This is not only an environmental risk but also a financial liability," Syed, 51, said, noting that IMEA relies heavily on fossil fuels.

White, 61, said the council should look at renewable energy sources, like solar or wind, to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.

"Investing in energy-efficient infrastructure, smart grids, battery storage technology is critical to ensuring a sustainable and resilient system for the future," he said.

Holzhauer, 42, said one of his top priorities for infrastructure improvements includes expanding the city’s bike and pedestrian paths and traffic calming measures. He noted such improvements come at a fraction of the cost of major road projects and can provide safer routes for residents of all ages.

"Our focus should be on building a safer, healthier and more connected Naperville for all," Holzhauer said.