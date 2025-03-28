Mundelein man facing gun, drug charges after scuffle during traffic stop

A Mundelein man is facing weapons and drug charges following a traffic stop that led to a scuffle with police when he tried to flee.

Benjamin Rodriguez

According to the Lake County sheriff’s office, 29-year-old Benjamin Rodriguez was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by deputies just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the 26000 block of Route 83 in Mundelein.

Investigators said Rodriguez initially complied with a deputy’s request to exit the vehicle after the deputy noticed drugs on Rodriguez’s face and on the seat where he was sitting.

However, after exiting the vehicle, authorities said Rodriguez resisted attempts to detain him and tried to get back in the vehicle and drive away. But he was unsuccessful.

Deputies were able to pull Rodriguez out of the car, but they said he continued to struggle and continued to conceal his hands in front of his body. An officer ultimately used a Taser to gain control of Rodriguez and placed him into custody.

Officers discovered a loaded, stolen handgun in Rodriguez’s front waistband and several small bags of suspected fentanyl.

One of the bags of the powder became airborne during the scuffle and contaminated two officers, who were transported to a hospital for possible fentanyl exposure and later released.

Rodriguez refused treatment and was taken to the Lake County jail.

He is charged with armed violence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, resisting arrest, possession of s stolen firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, all felonies.

He is awaiting a detention hearing.