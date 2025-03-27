Route 59 closed in North Barrington for crash investigation

Three people were injured, one critically, in a crash Thursday morning on Route 59 in North Barrington.

A Ford van traveling north on Route 59 crossed the center line near Golfview Drive at about 11:15 a.m. and crashed head-on with a southbound Subaru, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Both drivers were taken to hospitals in stable condition and a passenger in the Subaru was in critical condition, according to authorities.

Route 59 between Miller and Signal Hill roads will be closed for a few hours as the crash is investigated, officials said.