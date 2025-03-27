Dispute over Ivanhoe Village proposal prompts a resignation in Mundelein

Shawn Killackey

The ongoing dispute between Mundelein village leaders and area school officials over the impact of the proposed development of the Wirtz family’s land has its first political casualty.

Mundelein resident, artist and author Shawn Killackey resigned from the village’s historical commission this week, publicly declaring he cannot be “part of a municipality that I don’t respect.”

Homes, light industrial buildings, parks and pedestrian-friendly roads are part of the Ivanhoe Village concept proposed for northwest Mundelein. Fremont School District 79 and Mundelein High School District 120 officials are distressed about the proposal, which could result in hundreds of additional students for their classrooms. Courtesy of Mundelein

Killackey also serves on the Fremont School District 79 board, which is one of the agencies that’s been feuding with village hall over the proposed Ivanhoe Village development. Mundelein High School District 120 officials also have been distressed about the proposal, which could result in a massive residential, commercial and industrial development on the village's northwest side.

Officials with the overlapping districts are concerned about the impact of hundreds of new homes on their services, and they want the developer to pay more than $110 million in fees to help them afford educating students who would live in those homes. The developer reportedly doesn’t want to pay that much.

Killackey was a founding member of the historical commission, which formed in 2019 to develop a long-term plan to preserve Mundelein’s history and make it available to the community. Among other responsibilities, it oversees the Fort Hill Heritage Museum, 601 E. Noel Drive.

He’s been a District 79 board member since 2017.

Killackey announced his resignation during the public comment section of Monday’s village board meeting. He said Mundelein officials have disappointed him regarding the Ivanhoe Village proposal, and he accused village leaders and the developers of being selfish.

The resignation was effective immediately. Killackey’s name already has been removed from the list of commission members on the village website.

The audience at village hall applauded after Killackey concluded his remarks.

Other District 79 and District 120 officials and residents addressed the controversy next.

In response, Mayor Steve Lentz said officials have slowed down progress on the project and are talking with the developer about an agreement that would include payments to the schools.

A video recording of Monday’s board meeting is available online at mundeleinil.portal.civicclerk.com/event/222/media.