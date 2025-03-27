3 food court favorites open under one roof in Buffalo Grove

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Employees at Cinnabon/Jamba/Auntie Anne's fill orders behind the counter.

A new fast-food triple-threat is open in Buffalo Grove.

This sweet synergy can be found at 260 McHenry Road in a space shared by Cinnabon, Jamba and Auntie Anne’s and is the latest addition to The Clove mixed-use development. The trio occupies the same lot as Panda.

The three brands operate under the umbrella of GoTo Foods. It is only one of three locations nationwide — and the first in the Midwest — where they are combined under one roof.

General Manager Sal Cefalu said the other two are in Minnesota and the New Jersey area.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com The combination of Jamba, Cinnabon and Auntie Anne’s offers an array of fast-food choices in one location in The Clove in Buffalo Grove.

“We're happy to be a part of the Buffalo Grove community and all the surrounding communities,” he said

The store is the latest fast food outlet to open at the mixed-use development — Buffalo Grove’s effort to redevelop the former Town Center shopping center.

Store owner Chase Williams said customers can enjoy diverse menu options. They also can look forward to enjoying dining outdoors as plans are underway to add a patio, he said.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Sal Cefalu, general manager of the Buffalo Grove Jamba/Cinnabon/Auntie Anne's, serves customers at the new store in The Clove.

“We’ve been amazed with the customers being able to experience the different brands,” Williams said. “People are trying Cinnabon, Auntie Anne’s and Jamba, in different combinations.”

Cefalu wants it to be a community hot spot, a safe and welcoming place where people can grab snacks and hang out with friends and family.

Customers entering the business immediately will encounter an enticing sweet aroma. But the tripartite menu isn’t limited to sweet offerings.

The products are fresh and made to order. The dough for Auntie Anne’s pretzels is made fresh every 45 minutes. Cinnabon’s pastries come out every 30 minutes, and Jamba’s smoothies are blended on the spot.

Customers face a somewhat daunting variety of choices, with virtually something for everyone.

Auntie Anne’s offerings include cinnamon sugar and pepperoni pretzels and mini pretzel dogs.

Jamba fare includes smoothie and waffle bowls with flavors such as strawberry, peanut butter and banana, as well as an acai super-antioxidant bowl.

Cinnabon offers the classic roll, topped bons, the minibon and bonbites.

The store recently held a grand opening attended by Buffalo Grove officials, including Village President Eric Smith.

“Thank you for choosing to contribute to the vitality of The Clove, a landmark mixed use of redevelopment that is transforming the heart of our community,” Smith said.