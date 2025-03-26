Waukegan man arrested after multistate police chase

A Waukegan man was arrested Tuesday after fleeing from police in both Wisconsin and Illinois.

Police in northern Illinois were notified around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday by a Wisconsin agency to be on the lookout for a vehicle accused of fleeing at high speeds, according to a press release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Soon after the report, the vehicle was spotted multiple times in the area of Waukegan and Gurnee by a sheriff’s deputy and fled multiple times, according to Sergeant Matthew Harmon. The deputy decided to stop pursuing the vehicle and instead went to the home address of the vehicle’s registered owner and, after talking to a family member, was able to convince the man to return home and surrender.

Declan Moore, 23, was arrested and charged with a number of crimes including aggravated fleeing, speeding over 35 miles per hour, reckless driving, and fleeing. Moore appeared in court Wednesday for his first appearance and is due back Thursday for a detention hearing, according to court records.