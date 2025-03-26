Police: Armed man tried to break into Batavia home
Batavia police arrested a man early Tuesday after they say he pounded on a door and tried to enter another person’s house while armed with a box cutter.
Jevon J. Black, 25, of the 400 block of South Jefferson Street, is charged with attempted home invasion with a dangerous weapon and criminal damage to property.
Police were called to a home in the 400 block of South Jefferson at 2:17 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person pounding on the front door.
They say officers found Black with a box cutter in his possession, and that he damaged a front door and a railing. Police say the home’s owner is acquainted with Black.
