Fresh start: A White Sox wish list for a low-expectations season

Mike McGraw/mmcgraw@dailyherald.com The White Sox work out Wednesday at Rate Field ahead of Thursday's Opening Day.

The White Sox might have a young, interesting roster in the works, but it's not going to take shape until 2026 at the earliest. Most of the top prospects are still in the minors.

So what does that mean for 2025? It's sort of a gap year, a blank space between the record-setting 121 losses in '24 and the brighter future of '26.

Thursday's home opener against the Los Angeles Angels will feature the debut of new manager Will Venable, while the Opening Day starter is right-hander Sean Burke, with 19 innings of major-league experience under his belt.

During Wednesday's workout at Rate Field, Venable was asked if he had a message for fans.

“Just appreciate them and everything that they've meant to our team and their support,” he said. “Excited to have them in the stands.”

OK, the new boss isn't making any promises. Let's try Burke. Is he ready for the big assignment with such limited big-league experience?

“I promise you I'm ready for this,” he answered.

Now that's the sort of attitude that could be helpful on the South Side this season. With expectations in the gutter, let's put together a realistic 2025 wish list for the White Sox.

Land the top draft pick

All those losses from last season didn't amount to much, since MLB's new “anti-tanking” rules relegated the White Sox to the No. 10 draft pick this year.

With restrictions off for 2026, the best thing that could happen to this team would be to land the top overall selection. Maybe they'd find their own version of Bobby Witt Jr., which would greatly enhance the rebuild.

MLB uses a draft lottery now, so all the White Sox can really do is be bad and improve their odds. Good chance that happens organically.

Progress on a new home

It's possible chairman Jerry Reinsdorf is setting the stage to sell the team to Chicago-based private equity exec Justin Ishbia.

When or if that happens, the goal should be to resolve any issues with the “78 Project” and break ground on a new home. Reinsdorf built the United Center with private funds. He should have a plan to get the South Loop stadium underway without much public funding or by threatening to move the Sox to Nashville.

Building two new stadiums with their own respective entertainment districts, less than a mile from each other doesn't make sense. The Bears making the move to Arlington Heights, while the Sox take over Block 78 is far more logical.

A promising rebuild plus a new stadium would be great for the city and immediately make the White Sox relevant again. This should be Reinsdorf's legacy.

No more Tommy Johns

The Sox have already lost Drew Thorpe and Ky Bush, two pitchers who had a chance to make the major-league rotation, to Tommy John surgery, plus a couple of others.

Meanwhile, pitchers Noah Schulz, Hagen Smith and Grant Taylor — the team's Nos. 1-, 3- and 7-ranked prospects, respectively — will all be in Double-A Birmingham, trying to build up to a major-league workload.

If those three have healthy seasons and are ready to join the major-league rotation in 2026, it's likely better news than anything that happens on 35th Street.

Lose less, maybe

This is shaping up as another season to forget. An optimistic team goal is probably 99 losses or less, which could make a fun sing-a-long.

Most of the players in Thursday's lineup are not considered long-term pieces for the future. Center fielder Luis Robert Jr., who could go a long way toward making the Sox more competitive, admitted Wednesday he's surprised he's still here.

There's probably a Colson Montgomery MLB debut to look forward to. Otherwise, this is a season for fans to stay patient and keep an eye on the future.