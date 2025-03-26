Construction begins on 164 high-end townhouses at Bell Works in Hoffman Estates

An architectural rendering of the townhouses of The Towns at Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates, where construction has just begun on the 164 units on the east side of Bell Works Chicagoland. Courtesy of village of Hoffman Estates, 2024

Officials recently broke ground on a project involving 164 townhouse units on the northeast side of Bell Works in Hoffman Estates, which will be known as The Towns at Bell Works Chicagoland.

The partnership among New Jersey-based Inspired by Somerset Development, home builder PulteGroup and the village of Hoffman Estates expects to see completion of the project during the third quarter of 2026.

The townhouses add the long-awaited residential component that fulfills the vision of the redeveloped former AT&T headquarters as a “metroburb” where people work, live, shop and enjoy entertainment.

Officials from Inspired by Somerset Development, PulteGroup and the village of Hoffman Estates take part in the groundbreaking ceremony for The Towns at Bell Works Chicagoland. Courtesy of Inspired by Somerset Development

“Our vision for the metroburb model has always been to create more than just a vibrant hub for work, dining and retail. It’s about fostering a dynamic, all-encompassing community,” Inspired by Somerset founder and CEO Ralph Zucker said in a statement.“Implementing a townhome component was a natural next step in evolving that vision, providing a unique residential offering that perfectly complements our growing ecosystem at Bell Works Chicagoland.”

The townhouses have been designed with three-bedroom layouts with an option for a fourth, three floors of living space and two-car garages. They are expected to be priced in the mid-$400,000s, representatives told village officials last year.

Inspired by Somerset Development and PulteGroup previously worked together on several residential projects in New Jersey, but this will be the firms’ first partnership in Illinois.

A rendering of the layout of The Towns at Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates, where construction has just begun on 164 high-end townhouse units on the east side of Bell Works Chicagoland. Courtesy of village of Hoffman Estates, 2023

“Our successful partnership with Inspired in New Jersey has laid the foundation for what we’re bringing to Chicagoland,” PulteGroup Vice President of Land Acquisition Rob Getz said in a statement. “Together, we’re creating thoughtfully designed communities that seamlessly integrate with the Bell Works ecosystem.”

For Hoffman Estates officials, Inspired by Somerset’s ability to replicate the approach it took with the original Bell Works in Holmdel, New Jersey solved the vexing question of the property’s fate after AT&T moved out.

“The village is excited to see the continued growth of Bell Works with the groundbreaking of the 164 high-end townhomes,” Hoffman Estates Mayor Bill McLeod said in a statement. “The addition of these homes, along with the future luxury apartments in the works, will truly transform this property into the ‘metroburb’ we’ve all come to envision.”

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com, 2018 Construction of 164 townhouses is now under way at the northeast corner of Bell Works Chicagoland, the redevelopment of the former AT&T headquarters in Hoffman Estates. Plans are pending to add about 300 apartments in the same 20-acre corner of the 152-acre property.

About 300 rental apartments ultimately are planned to join the owner-occupied townhouses on the same nearly 20-acre site at the east end of the 152-acre property. But the apartments so far have received only conceptual approval.

Last month, Bell Works Chicagoland announced several new leases including medical device provider Arjo at 35,600 square feet, and indoor golf facility Swing Loose at 5,150 square feet.

The east wing of the redeveloping AT&T building is at nearly 90% capacity, with plans progressing to start construction in the west wing.