Suburbs being ‘silenced,’ and a ‘fragmented system that’s not working’: Transit reform advocates far apart

While proponents of separate bills to reform Chicago-area transit said they all aim for tighter security, a universal fare and seamless travel around the region, governance was a key difference at a Tuesday state House hearing.

One proposal would abolish the boards of Metra, Pace, the CTA and the Regional Transportation Authority to create a superagency called the Metropolitan Mobility Authority. A second would empower the RTA to manage fares, capital projects and planning.

“We have a fragmented transit system that’s not working,” said Joe Ferguson, president of the Civic Federation, which supports the MMA.

“The final landing place must be legislation that consolidates … management and oversight of fares, schedules, equipment, administrative functions, procurement, achieving economies of scale, capital planning and governance.”

The MMA would have three directors appointed by the governor, five by Chicago’s mayor, five by the Cook County Board president and five by the chairs of the DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will county boards.

Republican Rep. Dan Ugaste of Geneva said, “what’s very important to us in the collar counties and probably in some suburban Cook, as well, is how is this going to work? If we’re talking simple majorities, once we get to the voting structure — that’s going to effectively allow all these five other collar counties to be silenced if Cook and Chicago work together.”

A proposal to merge the boards of Metra, the CTA, the RTA and Pace into a superagency was discussed Tuesday before an Illinois House committee. AP

Democratic state Rep. Eva-Dina Delgado of Chicago, who is sponsoring the MMA bill, countered that “for a long time it has been city versus suburbs. We have to change our mindset around that, as well, and see this as a regional issue.”

Meanwhile, Assistant House Majority Leader Marcus Evans Jr. of Chicago said he wants to hear more from the Civic Foundation and other merger proponents about how they aim to make the CTA safer.

“I know we’re Democrats, but I like police. Police, police, police,” Evans said, adding that many CTA workers are fearful for their well-being on the system. “London, (Washington) D.C., New York City … they have dedicated transit police. Anybody in here get on the Green Line and go west and tell me you feel safe?” he asked.

A cyclist enters a Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line train at the Forest Park station. Dueling proposals to consolidate governance of Chicago-area transit agencies were discussed by an Illinois House committee Tuesday. AP

The debate comes as the transit agencies face a $771 million shortfall in 2026 when federal COVID-19 aid runs out.

House Transportation: Regulation, Roads and Bridges Committee Chair Marty Moylan said he wants answers on outstanding issues about a $3.9 billion CTA pension debt, crime prevention and overtime before forwarding any legislation.

But he also encouraged bill sponsors to find common ground.

“We’re not very far apart,” the Des Plaines Democrat said.

Commuters board a Metra train at the Metra Arlington Heights station. With a massive financial shortfall looming, Illinois lawmakers are taking up proposals to consolidate transit agencies. AP