Pedestrian struck and killed by car in Libertyville identified

A 70-year-old pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday night in Libertyville has been identified.

Xiufang Wu, of Libertyville, was struck about 8:25 p.m. by a Honda Pilot traveling west on Route 176 near the intersection of Fourth Avenue, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Lifesaving efforts were done at the scene, but Wu died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash in the emergency room at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The driver of the Pilot remained on the scene and was not injured, police said.

Libertyville police and the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County are investigating.