Missing Elgin woman’s car removed from Fox River
Authorities have removed a car from Fox River that belonged to an Elgin woman who has been missing for 42 years.
Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley said before the work began that a search of the river on Monday by the department and Chaos Divers, a group that uses sonar to search for people suspected missing in bodies of water, yielded a vehicle with the license plate XP8919, which matched the 1980 Toyota Celica owned by Karen Schepers.
Schepers of Elgin was 23 when she disappeared after attending a party with coworkers at a Carpentersville bar in 1983.
Chaos Divers, the Elgin Fire Department and the Kane County Coroner’s Office are trying to remove the vehicle from the river. Once it has been removed, they’ll determine if any human remains are inside.
“It is important to stress that this is the beginning of what is still considered an open and active investigation, with many questions still to be answered,” Lalley said. “As we continue to investigate this case we will remain steadfast in our resolve to provide answers and closure to Karen’s family.”
Jacob Grubbs of Chaos Divers said they found the car near the west bank of the river north of the Slade Avenue boat launch in about seven feet of water. He said diver Mike McFerron had about six inches of visibility in the murky water when he located the license plate.
Schepers’ case was at the top of the list for Elgin’s new Cold Case Unit, led by detectives Andrew Houghton and Matt Vartanian.
On Tuesday, Karen Schepers’ older brother, Gary, said the family is waiting for the car to be removed from the river — and for information about what may or may not be found in it — before commenting.