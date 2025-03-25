Would Arlington Heights candidate have to forfeit liquor licenses if elected?

Golden Brunch restaurant, 31 E. Golf Road, is owned by Argie Karafotias, who is running for Arlington Heights trustee. Village and state rules bar elected officials from holding liquor licenses in many cases. Daily Herald File Photo 2016

Arlington Heights trustee candidate Argie Karafotias may have to give up the liquor licenses for the diner he owns on the south side of town if he wins the upcoming election, according to state statute and village code.

Karafotias sells mimosas and Bloody Mary’s alongside eggs and pancakes at Golden Brunch restaurant, 31 E. Golf Road. He and business partner Efstathios Stellatos first received the municipal and state licenses in early 2021.

But current village rules prohibit “any law enforcing public official” — including members of the village board — from receiving a license or being “interested in any way, either directly or indirectly, in the manufacture, sale or distribution of alcoholic liquor.”

Village Attorney Hart Passman said board members could vote to amend that provision in the local code.

The legalese on the state level is less clear, though it appears not to be in Karafotias’ favor.

The Illinois Liquor Control Act allows elected officials to hold liquor licenses in towns with populations of 55,000 or less, so long as the sale of alcohol is incidental to the sale of food. Arlington Heights has nearly 78,000 residents.

Officials at the Illinois Liquor Control Commission on Tuesday wouldn’t directly say if Karafotias would be able to keep his state license should he win the election April 1 then be sworn in May 5.

“Holding a liquor license is not a bar to serving as an elected official provided that the official follows the protocols outlined in the Act,” an agency spokeswoman wrote in an email. “If elected, the individual would have to make a decision prior to being sworn into office if he/she will comply with the Liquor Control Act’s provisions regarding elected officials holding a liquor license or not.”

Passman added that the village doesn’t have the authority to tell the state to issue a state liquor license to a business.

Both state and village officials agreed there’s nothing preventing Karafotias from being on the ballot.

Argie Karafotias

Karafotias said he would drop the licenses should he win and be told by either village or state officials that he can’t serve liquor.

“If Tuesday night I get elected, Wednesday morning I will stop serving alcohol until I clarify what’s happening,” he said. “Wednesday morning I will call the state, ‘Hey guys I got elected, I’m getting in the chair May 5, what am I doing?’ I’m going to need some legit guidance.”

Karafotias also raised the possibility of selling his breakfast and lunch eatery, then opening a pizzeria with no alcohol service. He says the business breaks even on liquor sales, factoring in some $5,000 in annual costs for the village and state licenses and insurance.

“I sell mimosas on the weekend. Through the week nobody drinks. So for me it’s just another tool to bring people in. I’m not a bar,” he said.

Karafotias added that he would recuse himself from any discussions or votes on other business’ liquor licenses.

Though Golden Brunch’s state license expired at the end of January, the liquor control commission renewed it last week following a visit from a state official that was prompted by a complaint to the state agency, Karafotias confirmed. He said he attached the wrong certificate of insurance on his renewal application, but emphasized his insurance never expired.

His village license is up for renewal May 1.

Karafotias is one of eight candidates for village trustee with four available seats on the ballot.