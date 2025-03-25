Landowners want to disconnect from South Barrington

This map, included in court documents, shows the four properties that could disconnect from South Barrington. Courtesy of South Barrington

The owners of roughly 89 acres of adjoining properties in South Barrington are suing to disconnect from the village, court documents indicate.

The properties are on Mundhank Road and east of Barrington Road, near the village’s border with Hoffman Estates. Two parcels are on the north side of Mundhank and two are on the south side.

One 25-acre parcel consists of undeveloped land owned by Willow Creek Community Church. The church building at 67 Algonquin Road in South Barrington is not part of the site or the litigation.

The three other parcels, consisting of about 64 acres, are owned by Dunteman Grain Farms. Two of those parcels are actively farmed, village officials said.

The church and Dunteman Grain Farms in January jointly filed a petition in Cook County court to disconnect the properties from the village, documents indicate. Lawyers for the plaintiffs couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Village officials are fighting the request. The case affects South Barrington’s sovereignty and village leaders’ ability to plan for future growth, Mayor Paula McCombie said in an email.

McCombie said officials are confident the case will be resolved in a way that considers the village’s needs and the landowners’ concerns.

The case’s next virtual court hearing is scheduled for March 31.