O’Donnell: Breaking down a Sweet and Sour Sixteen

UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley reacts to a call by referees during Sunday’s loss to Florida in the NCAA college basketball tournament. AP

WOMEN TO THE LEFT, MEN TO THE RIGHT and college tournament basketball may seem like the only game on TV this weekend.

It's not. But with the NCAA men's and women's tourneys, the NIT and the CBI moving toward crescendos, perception will become video reality in many people caves.

That doesn't even take into account the inaugural College Crown Basketball tournament, a showcase set for its third-tier debut on Fox/FS1 and the Las Vegas Strip beginning Monday.

(Even with guaranteed representation by the Big Ten, the Big East and the Big 12, only 10 of the 16 teams committed to the CCB sport records above .500. That's not exactly Elvis at The International.)

THERE'S BARELY TIME to breathe, let alone bet or watch brackets get busted.

Confusion — spawned by the transfer portal and NIL money — frames the fringes.

The only truths remain the games. When the ball goes up, the chance for old-style focus and adrenaline rushes kicks in.

AGAINST THAT FOGGY BACKDROP, a Sweet and Sour Sixteen about some tips and taps straight ahead:

--- Tears of a clown: Not even a full 12 months removed from his second straight NCAA men's title, Danny Hurley melted into mopery after getting dropped by Florida Sunday. … Apparently there is crying in men's college basketball.

--- Power up: Is there any more bold-faced indication of the expanded power of money in the men's game than the makeup of the Sweet Sixteen? … The four muscle conferences — the SEC, the Big Ten, the Big 12 and the ACC — fill all slots. … Everyone else into the goldfish bowl at Petco.

--- Razor-backed: Although the NCAA isn't proving to be dynamite in providing transparencies, John Calipari of Arkansas reportedly benefits from the largest NIL war chest in the game. … Still, his resourceful 10-seed is getting 5½ vs. Texas Tech Thursday night.

--- Star gap: With Caitlin Clark no longer around to generate unprecedented interest in the women's tournament, JuJu Watkins of USC was seen as a possible Air apparent. … That ended Monday night when Watkins went down with a season-finishing knee injury against Mississippi State. … Next up?

--- Speak no obvious: Through close to 100 games of the two major tournaments, it's been hard to find a broadcast crew specifically addressing the enormous impact of NIL money and the transfer portal. … Is that the way the NCAA and its television partners planned it?

--- Writhing Illini: Shortly after Illinois was waylaid in the Round of 32 by Kentucky, Brad Underwood was publicly discussing roster construction for next season. … Why would the proud flagship state university stick with a flat-whistling head coach who's stuck on high horizontal?

--- To-Morrow, To-Morrow: Two years ago, Chicago native Aneesah Morrow was the sophomore energizer who was going to haul Doug Bruno's DePaul back up where it belongs. … A ton of NIL money later, she'll lead LSU in a Sweet Sixteener vs. NC State Friday night. … Maybe the Sky will be her limit in the 2025 WNBA draft.

--- Frosty the Snit Man: One week after electrifying Madison Square Garden, Rick Pitino went Ice Station Zebra after Calipari's Arkansas KO'd St. John's … All questions about Big East Player of the Year RJ Luis Jr. being held out of the closing minutes of the game were in play. … He should have been coached back from chasing his shot.

--- Just say “NU”: Too many indications that Chris Collins is staying at Northwestern. … The likable former Bulls ball boy must wince every time he sees more kudos directed toward Duke protégé Jon Scheyer.

--- Tide 'n fire: Dandy Thursday night opener between Alabama and BYU should wind up being a showcase for Mark Sears. … The Crimson PG is in his fifth collegiate season and will likely make chopped waggin' train out of the Cougars' leaky defense.

--- Flippin' Pippen: Michigan freshman guard Justin Pippen entered the transfer portal Monday, the first day it was opened. … If Pippen has a late growth spurt like his father Scottie, Dusty May will rue the day. … The four-star recruit hasn't consistently touched the Wolverines' rotation this season.

--- Ramble on: With almost all eyes glued to the NCAAs, Drew Valentine and Loyola move into an NIT quarterfinal vs. visiting Kent State Wednesday night. … Portal snags Jayden Dawson and Des Watson have been playing rosary beads out for Sister Jean Schmidt.

--- One overdue moment: What hasn't Paige Bueckers accomplished in her stellar collegiate career — other than win a national championship? … With JuJu Watkins out, her UConn Huskies have an era-defining stepping stone against Oklahoma Saturday.

--- Swapped gun: One year ago, Trey Townsend electrified the nation for a spell as the game-changing scorer of 14th seed Oakland (Mich.). … Thursday night, he'll try to wake up some echoes as sixth man with Arizona (+9 ½) vs. Cooper Flagg and Duke.

--- Mood indigo: Anyone who had Chris Holtmann and DePaul as the last Illinois D-I school playing this season, please move to the platinum cashier line. … The Blue Demons (14-19) wiggled into that College Crown tourney as a Big East rep and open opposite Cincinnati next Tuesday in Vegas.

--- Since no one asked: According to the mildly scientific Insouciant Final Four Predictor, one of the following four will upset through the weekend ahead and advance to the Alamodome on Saturday, April 5: Michigan State, Arkansas, BYU or Michigan. … Caveat picker.

