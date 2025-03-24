advertisement
Your ‘Stallone’ is served: New eateries land at O’Hare amid spring getaway season

Posted March 24, 2025 1:30 pm
Marni Pyke
 

A slew of new restaurants are open at O’Hare International Airport just in time for a surge of spring break travelers.

The Chicago Department of Aviation estimates more than 3.36 million passengers will stream through O’Hare and Midway International Airport between March 20 and 31, a 4% increase from 2024.

Friday was O’Hare’s busiest day, with Midway’s peak coming on Saturday.

Drivers are reminded that construction on the outbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway will cause significant delays heading to the airport from downtown. To reach O’Hare, motorists should stay in the two open, local expressway lanes.

The latest eateries include an Italian sandwich spot and several pizzerias. Here’s a look:

• Pronto Sandwiches is in Terminal 1 near Gate B14. The restaurant, which originates in Hinsdale, features schiacciata, a handcrafted flatbread. Sandwiches are named for Italian celebrities, such as the “Stallone” with prosciutto, fontina cheese, olive spread and baby spinach.

• A new Home Run Inn Pizza is serving tavern-style pies in Terminal 1 near Gate C11. The Chicago favorite also recently opened another pizzeria in Terminal 2 near Gate E5.

• The Bronze Pizza offers pies with ingredients like fennel sausage and wild mushrooms along with salads, cocktails, beer and wine. A breakfast menu is also available. It’s situated in Terminal 1 near Gate B7. A sister restaurant, The Bronze Tap, recently opened in Terminal 3 near Gate K4.

