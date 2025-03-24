Wheeling School District 21 places three administrators on leave

Christopher Placek/cplacek@dailyherald.com Three Wheeling Township Elementary District 21 administrators, including two who worked at district headquarters, have been placed on administrative leave.

Wheeling Township Elementary District 21 has placed three administrators on leave, but officials denied the job actions were related to criminal or financial misconduct.

Meanwhile, Wheeling Deputy Police Chief Al Steffen said the police department is not part of any investigation involving the Wheeling-based K-8 school district.

In response to Daily Herald questions, District 21 officials Monday evening identified the three employees as Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Micheal DeBartolo, Assistant Superintendent of Support Services Kim Cline and Student Services Coordinator Melissa Maricona.

A district spokeswoman wouldn’t discuss details of the administrative leave that took effect Friday afternoon, including whether the employees are being paid and how long they will be out of the office.

DeBartolo and Cline worked in the district administrative building — both were also present on the dais at the last school board meeting Thursday night — while Maricona worked at several schools.

There is no police or other internal district investigation being done, and there were different reasons for each leave, said Cass Young, the district spokeswoman, adding that the timing is coincidental.

District 21 first addressed the issue in a social media post Saturday.

“Personnel changes are part of any organization and naturally invite speculation,” according to the post on the district website and Facebook page. “While we do not comment on personnel matters, we want to clarify in the strongest terms that no administrators were removed by police and there are absolutely no allegations of financial misconduct. Please set a positive example for our students by not participating in gossip or spreading false information.”

Young added that the administrative decision involved discussions with the school board.

Board member Arlen Gould reiterated that while the three employees may have been placed on leave at the same time, it is not related to a “central single issue.”

“It’s not like everybody was involved in something,” said Gould, of Arlington Heights. “It’s not like a single issue.”

“It’s not a criminal matter. It’s not a financial matter,” he added. “It’s a personnel issue that will not be disclosed, and the district is dealing with this.”