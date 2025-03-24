advertisement
News

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Libertyville

Posted March 24, 2025 8:15 am
Jake Griffin
 

Libertyville police are investigating the death of a 70-year-old pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday night.

Police said the unnamed woman was struck by a Honda Pilot traveling west on Route 176 near the Fourth Avenue intersection when she was struck.

The pedestrian was transported to nearby Advocate Condell Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Honda did not report any injuries and remained on scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

