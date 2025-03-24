Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Libertyville

Libertyville police are investigating the death of a 70-year-old pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday night.

Police said the unnamed woman was struck by a Honda Pilot traveling west on Route 176 near the Fourth Avenue intersection when she was struck.

The pedestrian was transported to nearby Advocate Condell Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Honda did not report any injuries and remained on scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.