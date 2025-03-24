Lake Zurich’s first detailed comprehensive plan update in 22 years shifts emphasis to include redevelopment

Lake Zurich has adopted a new comprehensive plan, the first detailed update in 22 years. Beyond the water tower and lake, the cover represents key strategies in the plan. Coutesy of village of Lake Zurich

Soon, the sounds of construction permeating downtown Lake Zurich will mark not only start of a big streetscape makeover but tangible evidence of a bigger picture in the works.

While Main Street is a key element, village officials recently approved an updated comprehensive plan outlining a variety of goals, visions and standards for the entire community.

The milestone 154-page “Lake Zurich Together” comprehensive plan is the first detailed update since 2003.

Village staff began working on it in 2018 but put it on hold due to significant changes resulting from the pandemic. When the process resumed, Teska Associates of Evanston and their partners were hired to finish the task.

This time, the purpose was to shift the emphasis from policies geared primarily for growth and expansion to also consider infill and redevelopment projects.

“Lake Zurich Together” is the culmination of an 18-month process involving interviews, public information sessions, a dedicated website, updates in the village newsletter and even a booth at the farmers market.

It’s intended as a flexible, 20-year guide to set priorities and make decisions on a range of topics, including development, land use, transportation and quality of life, for example.

Key goals include increasing the type and number of destinations, shops, dining and activities; enhancing a sense of community and quality of life by continued investment in arts, seasonal events, Main Street and other amenities; expanding the network of sidewalks, bike paths and trails; and, offering a range of housing options tailored to different ages and needs.

For example, by 2034, the number of people 65 and older will surpass the number of people 18 and younger, said Erin Cigliano, project manager and a principal for Teska.

“We heard a great deal from the community about senior housing and aging in place,” she told the board before final approval. “People want to continue living in Lake Zurich.”

Strategies to achieve the goals include design guidelines with examples appropriate for neighborhoods, corridors and special areas to enhance and build on Lake Zurich’s existing character.

Also within the plan is a dedicated framework to activate and continue the revitalization of the Main Street area and identifying opportunities for development or annexation along the routes 22 and 12 corridor.

Intended as a road map the plan will be considered and synced with capital projects over that time. But as the name suggests, getting results will require a unified effort.

“Implementation will take collaboration, investment and a commitment to action,” Cigliano said. It will be essential to continue fostering partnerships between the public and private sectors and continue to engage the community, she added.

Mayor Tom Poynton said that’s been the case all along.

“We're seeking input from everybody in this community and will continue to do that,” he said.

Inspired by other town’s improvements, the routes 12 and 22 corridor could see similar updates including open spaces in shopping areas, public art spaces and landscape medians. Courtesy of village of Lake Zurich