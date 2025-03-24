Batavia plans to upgrade Peace Bridge this summer with new ramp

A new ramp will make it easier for Batavia Riverwalk pedestrians and cyclists to access the Peace Bridge next year. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Batavia Riverwalk pedestrians and cyclists will have an easier time accessing the Peace Bridge next year with a new ramp.

The riverwalk trail on the east bank of the Fox River connects to the Peace Bridge solely by way of stairs, forcing cyclists to dismount and carry their ride up or down about 20 steps and posing challenges for people with disabilities.

The ramp would provide compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and better connectivity between the bridge, the riverwalk trail and the adjacent, city-owned parking lot at 111 N. River St.

Plans call for the ramp to be built around the existing stairway with access to the bridge and the southwestern corner of the parking lot.

In September 2024, city council members approved a contract with Woodridge-based engineering firm V3 Companies to design the ramp for under $200,000.

Tax increment financing funding was used to cover the design phase of the project and is intended to be used to pay for the construction work this year.

A rendering shows the Peace Bridge Ramp project, which is expected to be constructed in Batavia. The image in the upper right corner shows the current view of the north end of the riverwalk trail along the east bank of the Fox River. Courtesy of the city of Batavia

V3 Companies Vice President Kurt Corrigan and project manager Lauren Montero presented their designs to city council members during a March 11 committee of the whole meeting.

The project designs were well-received by council members and one resident who spoke during public comment.

The plans will require alterations to an existing stormwater discharge drain, which will require approval from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. City engineer Rahat Bari said applications have been filed with both agencies.

The city also will need an easement from the park district, which Bari said is being reviewed by attorneys for both parties and will come back for approval at a future meeting.

The project is intended to go out to bid in spring once permits and easements are approved. Construction is expected to begin this summer and be completed by the end of the year.

To see more renderings of the designs and for future updates, visit the project webpage on the city’s website at bataviail.gov/peacebridgeramp.