Crime

Release denied for man accused of fleeing police on I-88 at speeds up to 116 mph

Posted March 24, 2025 12:31 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

A man from Chicago will be detained pretrial on charges he fled police in a high-speed chase that started in Downers Grove.

Kevin Culps, 28, of the 7800 block of Saginaw Avenue, is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding and multiple traffic and petty offenses, including driving while license revoked and obstructing identification, according to a press release from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

The release said that police said that at 2:18 a.m. March 21, Downers Grove police tried to stop Culps for having suspended registration. Authorities say he drove onto I-88 and was clocked driving 113 mph near Mayers Road.

He was stopped on I-290 by Berkeley police, who used tire-deflating spikes. According to the press release, Culps got out and jumped down a 20-foot tall into some trees.

His next court date is April 14.

