News

Resident treated after Wheeling house fire

Posted March 23, 2025 10:11 am
Steve Zalusky
 

One resident was treated at Glenbrook Hospital for possible smoke exposure following a fire at a Wheeling home Saturday night, Wheeling fire officials said.

Fire crews were dispatched to the home in the 400 block of Jerome Place at 9:56 p.m. after receiving reports of a possible fire.

The fire response was quickly upgraded to a confirmed structure fire three minutes later after the resident evacuated and called from a neighbor's home, fire officials said.

An engine arrived at 10:01 p.m. and firefighters saw heavy fire and smoke from the rear of the house.

Firefighters immediately used a hose line to combat the main body of the fire while additional crews secured utilities, conducted a search of the building and performed salvage and overhaul operations.

The resident was evaluated at the scene and transported as a precautionary measure for possible smoke exposure.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

