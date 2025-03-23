GiGi’s Playhouse namesake to spread acceptance as character in popular children’s book series

GiGi Gianni of South Barrington, the namesake of GiGi's Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centers, holds a copy of the forthcoming book in the Harry Moon series, “GiGi's Journey,” in which her eighth grade self will become a friend of the series' protagonist. Courtesy of GiGi’s Playhouse

Hoffman Estates-based GiGi’s Playhouse has been spreading awareness and acceptance of people with Down syndrome for more than 20 years, but is about to embark on a new way of doing so with young readers through the popular Harry Moon book series.

GiGi Gianni of South Barrington, the 22-year-old namesake of the nonprofit achievement centers, will become a character as a fellow student and friend of the series’ eighth grade protagonist Harry in the forthcoming installment “GiGi’s Journey.”

And she’ll be accompanied by the opening of a GiGi’s Playhouse in the series’ fictional town of Sleepy Hollow, Massachusetts.

“I’m so excited to be a part of Harry Moon,” GiGi said in a statement about the book. “I can’t wait for everyone to read about the magical story me, Harry and GiGi’s Playhouse go on!”

The cover of “Gigi's Journey,” a collaboration of Buffalo Grove-based Harry Moon Books and Hoffman Estates-based GiGi's Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centers. Courtesy of Harry Moon Books

Buffalo Grove-based Harry Moon Books was launched in 2014 by author Mark Poe and aimed at 7- to 12-year-old readers. In a magical town where good and evil regularly duke it out, Harry is the model of an adventurous, inquisitive and empathetic hero.

Between his adventures and those of his younger and more self-assured sister, Honey, the series has published 21 books so far, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships Steve Goerth said. But GiGi will be the first character truly based on a real person.

GiGi's Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centers will be a retail location for the Harry Moon book series, as well as having their namesake GiGi Gianni becoming a character in the forthcoming installment “GiGi's Journey.” Courtesy of GiGi's Playhouse

And her family agrees the character truly is their daughter and sister.

Older brother Franco Gianni, the senior director of development for GiGi’s Playhouse, said the character’s confidence, pride in herself, dedication to friends and singing ability that play a pivotal role in the story are very familiar to him.

He only wishes the acceptance the book’s GiGi finds was as widespread in the real world of a decade ago. But “GiGi’s Journey” tells a compelling story without feeling like it was trying to teach a lesson, he added.

“I read the book and I really enjoyed it,” Franco said. “The key to inclusion is exposure and understanding.”

GiGi is introduced to her new classmates in the fictional town of Sleepy Hollow, Massachusetts in an illustration from “GiGi's Journey” in the Harry Moon book series. Courtesy of Harry Moon Books

Nancy Gianni, who founded GiGi’s Playhouse on behalf of her daughter, said one of the many things the book gets right is that Down syndrome is not GiGi’s primary characteristic.

“It feels so secondary in the book, and that’s what we love about it,” she said. “This can shape the next generation. It’s such a great book!”

Goerth said GiGi is not only the first real person, but also the first recurring character to be introduced to the series since the debut. Though “GiGi’s Journey” does wrap up with a satisfying conclusion, there is a tease of more adventures yet to come with her.

GiGi and mother Nancy Gianni, the founders of Hoffman Estates-based GiGi's Playhouse, spoke at the United Nations in New York Thursday in celebration of World Down Syndrome Day. Courtesy of GiGi's Playhouse

Marketing of the books, including the latest, is aimed at both the general retail market in Barnes & Noble and similar stores as well as at classroom teachers. GiGi’s Playhouse with its 61 locations across the U.S. and Mexico will also be a retail outlet for the Harry Moon series.

Just in time for World Down Syndrome Day on Friday, “GiGi’s Journey” became available for preorder with shipments expected within the coming weeks.

And once the book is in stores, GiGi herself will be taking part in personal appearances and signings.