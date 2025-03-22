‘The customers got us through’: Wheeling eatery’s owners recall tactics used to survive pandemic

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com George, left, and Peter Kastanis, father-and son-owners of The Original Granny's at 831 W. Dundee Road in Wheeling, relied on both personal ingenuity and customer loyalty to adapt to and survive the regulations accompanying the COVID-19 pandemic imposed five years ago.

Until March 2020, the father-and-son owners of The Original Granny’s in Wheeling thought the biggest worries about their then-39-year-old restaurant would always be finding and retaining the right staff as well as keeping favored food items in stock.

Losing their dine-in customers for months at a time wasn’t even imaginable as a worst-case scenario.

But they cite a combination of resilience, costly adaptations and community loyalty amid the abrupt and ever-changing regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic for the reason they’re now operating a 44-year-old restaurant.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com The Original Granny's has been at 831 W. Dundee Road in Wheeling since 1981, surviving the strict business regulations and costly adaptations for the pandemic of five years ago.

“It was a tough one, but the customers got us through,” said George Kastanis, who established the restaurant at the southwest corner of Dundee and Elmhurst roads in 1981.

His son Peter agreed, reflecting on the transition five years ago from an initial quiet uncertainty to more tumultuous activity to survive.

Takeout service was the sole lifeline of The Original Granny's in Wheeling during the pandemic-beleaguered spring of 2020. Courtesy of Peter Kastanis

“It became a huge roller-coaster ride,” Peter said. “You worry about your staff. You think about the business itself. It’s a feeling that’s indescribable. I hope no one has to feel that way again!”

There was a succession of challenging phases to the pandemic that began with the total shutdown of restaurant dining rooms and went on to include mask-wearing, social distancing, the allowance of outdoor dining and the requirement of proof of vaccination for entry.

Unprecedented outdoor dining became the next avenue of survival for The Original Granny's in Wheeling when indoor capacity was either unavailable or severely restricted in 2020. But it created a new spring and summer tradition for the now 44-year-old business. Courtesy of Peter Kastanis

Together they lasted about 18 to 24 months before the restaurant was truly operating the way it had before, Peter said. The installation of costly plexiglass between booths had been what allowed occupancy to return to even 80% of physical capacity.

Then there was the purchase of 15 outdoor tables that the restaurant now intends to reuse between April and September each year. And placating in-person customers, as well as people on the phone, that compliance with the vaccine regulations was the price of being open at all.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Server Maiia Tasoeva, brings out some breakfast goodies at the Original Granny's at 831 W. Dundee Road in Wheeling last weekend.

“You never like to say no in business,” Peter said.

But the initial phase and the uncertainty of its longevity were probably the hardest for the restaurant’s crew. Twelve members of the wait staff were stuck at home and allocated the daily tips left by carryout customers as the kitchen staff continued to operate.

“It was hard to watch people going to grocery stores and shopping with no issues,” Peter said.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com “Uncle” Pete Sakellaris helps customers check out at the Original Granny's in Wheeling.

Though government financial assistance became available, competition for funding was immense in the beginning.

Memories of those intermediate stages are probably already beginning to fade for many, when masks had to be worn to enter, leave, order and walk to the restroom but could be removed while eating.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Most of the cooks at the Original Granny's have worked at the Wheeling restaurant for more than 20 years, including seeing it through the shutdown of indoor dining five years ago at the outset of the pandemic.

George gives Peter a lot of credit for the innovations, ordering of supplies and social media use that kept the restaurant open and let the public know it.

But Peter insists it was a collaborative effort strongly based on his father’s deep roots in the community.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Founder George Kastanis, center right, and his son Peter, center left, own The Original Granny's at 831 W. Dundee Road in Wheeling.

Both agree luck had nothing to do with it.

“The customers are why we’re here,” Peter said. “At the end of the day, hard work always prevails. It does get noticed.”