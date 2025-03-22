advertisement
News

Fire that damaged a large machine at South Elgin business under investigation

Posted March 22, 2025 4:35 pm
Mick Zawislak
 

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire early Saturday that damaged a large machine at South Elgin business.

Firefighters responding about 5:05 a.m. to an aluminum manufacturing facility on the 600 block of Division Street found the facility filled with smoke and a large machine on fire, according to a news release from the South Elgin & Countryside Fire Protection District.

The fire was extinguished with fire resistant foam and contained to the machine with no significant damage to the 34,000 square foot facility reported. Two employees were on the scene at the time of the fire but no injuries were reported.

A Mutual Aid Box Alarm System mobile ventilation unit was requested to help clear the building of smoke.

Firefighters from Elgin, St. Charles, Elk Grove and Fox River Fire Protection District and Hanover Township emergency services assisted. Rutland-Dundee, East Dundee, Burlington and Batavia fire protection districts provided change of quarters coverage.

