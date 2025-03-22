Were Bears too timid in free agency, once again?

Looking back on the Bears’ offseason haul so far, it’s worth wondering why GM Ryan Poles followed a formula that didn’t work in 2023. AP

As we sit roughly halfway between NFL free agency and the draft, it's possible the Bears added to next year's win total with their offseason haul.

It's conceivable Caleb Williams is on the road to replacing Patrick Mahomes as the next quarterback to win multiple Super Bowls.

At the moment, though, it's worth wondering why general manager Ryan Poles has avoided the big fish in free agency.

Think back to the Super Bowl, which should be fresh in everyone's minds. The story of that game was the Philadelphia pass rush and edge Josh Sweat, who collected 2½ sacks, 4 pressures and made life miserable for Kansas City left tackle Joe Thuney.

Now, both those players were on the market this winter, and which one did the Bears land?

Granted, Thuney was playing out of position at tackle and might be the most accomplished active guard in the NFL. He'll probably be a nice addition, unless he stays only one season after the Bears gave up a fourth-round pick in a trade.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean (33) scores a touchdown past Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (62) after intercepting a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) AP

But why not go after the star of the Super Bowl? Maybe the Bears did pursue Sweat, maybe there were other factors involved. But guys who have moved the needle for the Bears are stars like Julius Peppers and Khalil Mack, who could actually make the Monsters seem scary.

Sweat ended up getting four years and $76 million from the Arizona Cardinals. Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams got the biggest haul of free agency so far, $104 million over four years from New England, and plenty of NFL observers are shaking their heads over that one.

But the Bears were certainly capable of making a better offer for Sweat. Imagine the fun slogans the social media team could do with unrelated edge rushers Josh and Marquez Sweat.

Instead, this offseason brings similar vibes to Poles' first months on the job in 2023. He spent big at a position that typically doesn't command large contracts by giving middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds four years and $72 million. Edmunds has been fine, but he hasn't turned the Bears into a dominant defense or anything. Why not put that money into an edge or offensive tackle?

Likewise, this year the Bears are spending big on interior blockers, giving Thuney, Jonah Jackson and center Drew Dalman a combined $51 million next season. Most teams spend their money on tackles.

The other similarity arrived when watching video of other newcomers. Free-agent edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo and Jackson gave off similar vibes to watching DeMarcus Walker and Nate Davis two years ago. They aren't bad players, but don't move the needle much at all. And the two new guys came at a much higher price.

Odeyingbo, 25, is younger than Walker, so maybe there's room to grow, but neither player seems on a path to the Pro Bowl. Walker's best trait was his speed, Odeyingbo has size and versatility. There are similarities with Davis and Jackson, both girthy guards who aren't especially mobile. Davis didn't make it through a second season with the Bears before being cut. At least Jackson has a good reference in new coach Ben Johnson, who had him in Detroit.

Maybe the draft will fill in some gaps next month. The mocks predict a variety of options, but this seems like a good time to grab an offensive tackle.

Maybe they'll have a starter by next year, when Braxton Jones might need to fill Thuney's spot.