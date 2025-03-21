A letter to readers: Daily Herald to offer sports coverage from The Athletic

The Daily Herald sports section has long been known for its comprehensive preps coverage. We are intensely proud of those game stories and features, the most extensive coverage of suburban high school sports in the region.

Yet, we know that readers have also enjoyed our history of insightful coverage on the professional hometown teams that bring great pride — and, yes — great frustration to Chicago sports fans. And recently, we’ve heard from a number of you that you want more.

Starting today, we will provide that with an exciting new partnership with The Athletic, the popular and highly respected subscription-based sports journalism website owned by The New York Times.

Now, you can read Chicago-centric content from that site on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks and more in our sports pages and on dailyherald.com. The timing could not be better, as the Cubs and White Sox return for the start of baseball season.

We believe the combination of our local coverage and analysis from The Athletic will make our already strong sports section a must-read for fans.

We hope you enjoy this new content as much as we enjoy sharing it with you.

Thanks for reading,

Lisa Miner

Daily Herald executive editor