‘We will rise’: Elgin church announces plans for worship following storm damage

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Strong winds from a storm last week pulled off almost half of the copper-clad roof from First United Methodist Church in Elgin.

After a storm severely damaged its roof last week, First United Methodist Church in Elgin announced temporary worship and ministry plans Friday, including moving Sunday services to a recently closed west-side church.

In a press release from the church, officials said structural and electrical damage has forced them to stay out of their sanctuary and move worship services and events, such as funerals, to Cornerstone United Methodist Church on Elgin’s west side.

Cornerstone closed in February, with their faith community moving to Journey of Hope UMC in Elgin.

“We recognize that this is an emotional time for our members, ministry partners, and the wider Elgin community,” the Rev. Felicia LaBoy, lead pastor, said in the release. “We know that many of you want to visit the church, but we must emphasize that this is an active construction site. For safety reasons, there is no unauthorized access to the building.”

The church will hold its Sunday worship service on March 23 via Zoom at 10 a.m. Starting on March 30, it will hold in-person worship at Cornerstone, located at 41W170 Russell Road in Elgin.

Internal ministries and partner organizations will be able to resume meeting in the east wing of the church, which remains structurally sound, beginning March 31.

The Soup Kettle program will continue serving meals from the small dining room in the west wing, utilizing a side entrance near the west parking lot.

The church office will continue to operate Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Church leaders say they’ve finalized plans with insurance adjusters, contractors and structural engineers. But they are still assessing the damage, some of which is due to the impact of recent rain, snow and high winds.

A part of the Elgin community since 1837, the current church building is 101 years old.

“We are people of faith, hope, and action,” LaBoy said in the release. “Just as our congregation rebuilt more than a century ago, we will do so again. For the love of God and the heart of the city, we will rise.”

Church leadership hopes that repairs will allow them to return to their sanctuary by Advent, which begins Nov. 30. Check fumcelgin.org/march2025stormupdate for updates.