Images show driver leaving car with weapon moments before he was shot and killed by police

A still image from video captured by an Aurora police officer’s body-worn camera show the moments just before 19-year-old Christopher Lepe of Aurora was shot by police. Courtesy of Aurora Police Department

Aurora police released still images from officers’ body-worn cameras that show the moments before they opened fire on a 19-year-old driver who was exiting the vehicle with a weapon.

Authorities said Christopher Lepe, of Aurora, led police on a chase from Geneva to Aurora after he was suspected of injuring a Geneva officer who was investigating a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot and was dragged by the vehicle when the driver fled early Wednesday morning. The officer suffered serious injuries.

The chase ended on South Broadway near Ashland Avenue when Lepe’s car was disabled by tire-deflating spikes.

Lepe was holding a firearm as police officers approached and two officers shot him, authorities said.

At a vigil Thursday night, Lepe’s brother Brian said he had seen still images of the moment before the shooting too. He said the picture proved his brother was not aiming a gun at police and that he was trying to surrender.

In a press release accompanying the still images, Aurora police officials said they “remain committed to releasing video, still images and other pertinent information as the investigation allows.”

They expect to release video of the shooting at a later date.